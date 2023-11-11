Headlines

Death toll hits 16 in Haryana spurious liquor case, 7 arrested

ASP Kaushik also said that they are informing villagers about the incident and asking them not to consume liquor from unregistered places.

ANI

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 03:33 PM IST

The death toll in Haryana's Yamunanagar spurious liquor case has risen to 16 and seven people in connection with the case have been arrested, officials said on Saturday. 

While speaking to ANI, Yamunanagar Additional Superintendent of Police Himadri Kaushik said, "16 people have died in this incident. Six port-mortems have been done, and the bodies of six have been cremated without informing us, and post-mortem of four will be done." 

"We have arrested seven people in connection with this case and are on police remand. We will investigate more about those connected with this case and arrest them," she said. 

ASP Kaushik also said that they are informing villagers about the incident and asking them not to consume liquor from unregistered places. 

"We are also going to various villages and requesting people not to consume such liquors they have got from unknown sources," she added. 

Meanwhile, Yamuna Nagar police authorities have initiated a probe into the incident. Earlier on Friday, the Yamunanagar Superintendent of Police said that the case unfolded after the police received information that a youth had died after consuming alcohol. 

"In the afternoon, we received the information that a youth had died after consuming alcohol. After this information, the team reached there and talked to the concerned doctor and relatives," Ganga Ram Punia, Yamunanagar Superintendent of Police (SP), said on Wednesday. 

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 308, 302, 120-B and under Sections of the Punjab Excise (Haryana Amendment Bill), the Punjab Excise Act, and Copyright Act, he added. 

SP Punia also said that the teams have also collected empty bottles and other evidence at the house of the deceased in the villages. 

Meanwhile, one of the deceased's wives, Champa Devi on Thursday said, "My husband, Suresh Kumar, passed away after consuming liquor. I really don't know where he drank the liquor. Around six people have died. The culprits should be punished." 

