Days after security breach, govt ropes in CISF for Parliament complex

Headlines

Fan requests MS Dhoni's support for RCB to secure IPL trophy; CSK Legends' response takes the internet by storm

Who is Sanjay Singh, new WFI president and close aide of Brij Bhushan Singh?

‘Our neighbours have reached moon but we…’: Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif praises India

Meet man who leads Rs 92357 crore company as MD, son of billionaire with Rs 27470 crore net worth

Did humans exist during the time of dinosaurs? find out here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Fan requests MS Dhoni's support for RCB to secure IPL trophy; CSK Legends' response takes the internet by storm

‘Our neighbours have reached moon but we…’: Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif praises India

Did humans exist during the time of dinosaurs? find out here

Before Dunki, 8 must-watch Taapsee Pannu films

Benefits of eating eggs in morning

Benefits of eating steamed foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Who is Sshura Khan? Makeup artiste reported to marry Arbaaz Khan; know her connection to Raveena Tandon

Prince Narula supports Munawar Faruqui after Ayesha Khan accuses him of cheating: 'Kisi ki personal life ka mazaak...'

Dunki public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film makes fans emotional, netizens call it 'timeless masterpiece'

HomeIndia

India

Days after security breach, govt ropes in CISF for Parliament complex

The meeting to change the security set-up in the Parliament comes days after the Lok Sabha Secretariat suspended eight security personnel for security lapses in the Parliament security breach incident which occurred on December 13.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The central government is in talks with concerned stakeholders in order to pass on the charge for parliament security to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The move comes days after a major security breach in the parliament.

The final decision on the matter will be taken in another round of meetings next week, according to ANI report.

However, the sources privy to the development said, two points were majorly discussed in the meeting-- the one which suggested to handover the CISF comprehensive security of the Parliament due to its expertise and the other was to continue Delhi Police security personnel at some points.

An order has also been issued for the survey of the Parliament building complex to gather input before deployment of the CISF-- a central armed police force (CAPF) that currently guards many central government ministry buildings in Delhi apart from installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain, civil airports and the Delhi Metro.

The meeting to change the security set-up in the Parliament comes days after the Lok Sabha Secretariat suspended eight security personnel for security lapses in the Parliament security breach incident which occurred on December 13 when two intruders namely, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma, jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery and opened smoke canisters. They were later arrested by the Delhi Police.

Two more persons namely Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde were also held outside Parliament where they opened similar smoke canisters.

All four people have been charged under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The major security breach in the Lok Sabha occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack when the two arrested intruders jumped into the chamber of the Lower House from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour.

The intruders then jumped from one seat to another and took out canisters when MPs tried to catch them. 

They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the legislators. The House was then adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday.

The incident happened when members were raising matters of urgent public importance and BJP MP Khagen Murmu was raising his issue.

After the security of Parliament was breached, the Secretary General of Lok Sabha wrote to the MHA over a review of security and a decision was taken that no passes would be issued for the visitors' gallery till further orders.

On request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the MHA on December 13 ordered an enquiry into the Parliament security breach incident, and an enquiry committee was set up under Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Anish Dayal Singh with members from other security agencies and experts.

As per MHA, the enquiry committee will investigate the reasons for the breach in the security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action.

"The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest," the MHA had said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explained: Covid 19 new variant JN.1 detected, how dangerous is it? Should you worry?

INDIA bloc to hold nationwide protest on Dec 22 after 141 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament

This Google-backed company sacks 200 employees, valuation now stands at Rs 28,300 crore

Meet Bollywood's richest family with net worth of Rs 5259 crore, its not Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchan's, Kapoor's, Roshan's

Amitabh Bachchan joins Indian Street Premier League, buys this team in tennis ball cricket tournament

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE