Dalit domestic worker alleges torture by DMK MLA's son in Chennai, says 'they burnt my hands'

18-year-old Dalit domestic worker claimed that during her seven months of employment at the DMK MLA I Karunanithi son's residence, her employees had "physically assaulted" her "in whatever way they wished to."

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 07:16 AM IST

An 18-year-old Dalit domestic worker who works for the son of Tamil Nadu DMK MLA I Karunanithi has claimed that her managers have physically abused her and have refused to provide her with medical attention. Karunanithi, however, refuted the woman's allegations, stating that his son's family had previously treated her nicely and had only "pulled her up after she did something wrong."

The Dalit woman claimed to have completed her 12th grade education and found work as a domestic helper through an agency in a video released by the non-profit organization Evidence. She was employed at Anto Mathivanan, Karunanithi's son, and his wife Marlina's home in Chennai.

She claimed that during her seven months of employment at the residence, her employees had "physically assaulted" her "in whatever way they wished to." She also mentioned that her wages had not been paid.

"Even if I don't do the smallest task properly, they would slap me on my face. Once, they asked me to prepare food by 6 am because they were going out of town. I hadn't slept till 2 am the previous night. Nobody can survive without sleeping. I could only get up by 7 am. Because I couldn't keep the food ready, they burnt my hands using a hair straightener," the woman said, while breaking down.

She continued by saying that regardless of how much they "tortured" her or how much she bled, her employers refused to take her to the hospital. She said,  "I had to treat it myself."


The woman further claimed that the couple had threatened her, saying that they were from a "MLA's family" and that if she told anyone about the alleged torture, no one would be willing to help.

The problem was discovered when the girl was left at her residence for Pongal. Her body was covered in marks from injuries, so her family brought her to a government hospital in Ulundurpet.

The DMK MLA refuted the accusations made against his family, claiming that they were giving her study support and having acquired her jewelry.  Karunanithi said, "I usually don't go there (to his son's house). The girl had apparently done something wrong, and they pulled her up for that. They are helping her to study. She is taking online classes. They have also got her jewellery and other things."

