Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry passes away at 54: Know all about the billionaire businessman

Former Tata Sons chairman, Cyrus Pallonji Mistry passed away in a road accident at Mumbai today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 05:39 PM IST

Tata Sons Ex chairman Cyrus Mistry Died | Photo: PTI

Former Tata Sons Chairman, Cyrus Pallonji Mistry born on July 4 1968 died on September 4, 2022, in a road accident in Mumbai. Mistry served as the 16th chairman of Tata Group and the second to not bear a Tata surname. 

In mid-2012, he was chosen by a selection panel to head the Tata Group and took charge in December of the same year. In October 2016, the board of Tata Group's holding company, Tata Sons, voted to remove Mistry from the post of chairman after offering him an opportunity to resign voluntarily. 

Mistry was born into a Parsi family in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Cyrus Mistry was the younger son of Indian billionaire and construction magnate Pallonji Mistry by his wife Patsy Perin Dubash.

Cyrus Mistry pursued his initial education at the prestigious Cathedral and John Connon School in South Mumbai.

He did his Bachelor of Engineering in civil engineering from the University of London in 1990. He later studied at London Business School and was awarded International Executive Masters in management from the University of London in 1996.

Read: Cyrus Mistry, business tycoon and former Tata Sons chairman, dies in car crash

