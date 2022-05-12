Cyclonic storm Asani weakens into depression, heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal

File Photo

Rains accompanied by squally winds continued in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday even as cyclonic storm Asani weakened into depression after making landfall last night.

After crossing the coast between Machilipatnam and Narsapur, Asani weakened into a deep depression. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression remained practically stationary during the last six hours and weakened into a depression over the same region. It lay centered close to the west of Machilipatnam.

It is likely to hover around the same region and weaken further into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours, the IMD bulletin said.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Thursday.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is prevailing around the system center and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours. Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Krishna, East & West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam of Puducherry.

Sea condition is likely to be very rough to rough over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal during 12 hours and improve thereafter. IMD has suggested a total suspension of fishing operations over the west-central Bay of Bengal and over the northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the west-central Bay of Bengal along and off Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts and Northwest Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

Though the cyclonic storm has weakened into a depression, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority director BR Ambedkar has advised people to remain alert on Thursday.