Cyclone Yaas: Cyclonic storm intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, evacuation process underway in Odisha, Bengal

Cyclonic storm 'Yaas' has intensified into a 'Severe Cyclonic storm and is very likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha with a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, around noon on May 26, the Met department said.

"The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ over East-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 09 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred at over East-central Bay of Bengal, about 360 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 460 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha), 450 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal) and 480 kms south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh)," the IMD said in a statement.

With impending very severe cyclonic storm Yaas predicted to make landfall on the Odisha-West Bengal border on the eastern coast of the country, the district administration evacuated locals from their homes to shelter homes in the Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha. According to the India Metrological Department (IMD), Cyclone Yaas is likely to cross between Paradeep and Sagar Island near Balasore at noon on May 26.

Speaking to ANI Lakshmi from Sandhakud in Paradeep said, "During the last cyclone, my family lost everything. We luckily survived. I have come here with my husband, daughter, and her children."

#WATCH Rain lashes Odisha's Chandipur as cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall at Balasore coast on May 26#Odisha pic.twitter.com/YBh696l2eC May 25, 2021

"Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requested people who are in cyclone-prone areas to move to shelter homes."At a time when we are fighting with COVID19, we have yet another challenge in the form of #CycloneYaas. The priority is to save every life, I request all those in cyclone-prone areas to move to shelter homes & cooperate with administration," said Patnaik.

The Odisha Government on Monday assigned the high-risk districts to Senior Officers to supervise relief, rehabilitation and restoration work in the wake of the severe Cyclonic storm `Yaas` which is expected to hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, said that the state government has made all necessary arrangements in dealing with the aftermath of cyclone Yaas, which might affect 20 districts of the state. Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said the state is targeting to shift at least 10 lakh people to safer places in a bid to avoid any loss of life.

"Cyclone Yaas' impact is going to be much more than Amphan, according to the information we have received so far. This is going to affect at least 20 districts in West Bengal. The districts of Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur will be severely affected," she said.

The districts of Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, Birbhum, Nadia, Paschim and Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Murshidabad, Jhargram, Purulia would also be affected by the cyclone, she said. In Malda, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, Darjeeling and Kalimpong there is a forecast of rain, Banerjee added.

The Calcutta High Court, also on Monday, informed that it has cancelled the hearing of all matters listed for May 26 and 27, in view of the warning issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the cyclonic storm.

Calcutta High Court issued a notification and stated, "All matters listed on 26 and 27 may 2021 which cannot be taken up because of the above crisis can automatically be listed on the next available day for sitting of all respective bench or benches." "The officers and staff of the court who are unable to attend Court on these two days shall not be marked absent and shall be deemed to be on duty," it added.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief SN Pradhan said that 20 more NDRF teams will be deployed in Odisha."Cyclone Yaas has developed into a deep depression, it`s moving towards the Odisha coast on the conjunction of Odisha and West Bengal, and is likely to make landfall on May 26. In view of this, 20 more NDRF teams will be deployed in Odisha," said Pradhan.

The low-pressure area which formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning has intensified into a depression on Sunday and by Monday morning, it will form a cyclone namely Yaas, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

(With input from agencies)