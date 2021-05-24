Cyclone Yaas likely to affect these three states

The India Meteorological Department on Monday informed that the Cyclone 'Yaas' is likely to affect three northeastern states - Assam, Meghalaya, and Sikkim, adding that it may cause moderate to heavy rains on May 26-27.

The intensity of rain depends on the cyclone movements, the weather agency said.

Union Home Minister Amir Shah Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to enquire about the preparedness to deal with the cyclone.

"Cyclone YAAS is likely to affect the region on 26-27 May. Hon’ble UHM AmitShah called and enquired about preparedness of Assam, Sikkim and Meghalaya. Informed that emergency services have been pressed into action. Grateful to Hon’ble UHM for his continued concern for the region." Sarma tweeted.

IMD Director in Tripura, Dilip Saha, informed that light to moderate rain is likely to occur in many states of the northeastern region.

"In few places in the region might witness heavy rain. However, the rain and wind speed of the Cyclone `Yaas` would depend on the strength and direction of the storm," Saha told news agency IANS.

Meanwhile, in view of the latest advisory of the IMD, eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Guwahati were airlifted to Odisha for search and rescue operations. NDRF 1st Battalion Commandant H.P.S. Kandari said that the Odisha government had requisitioned more than 50 teams of the NDRF while the West Bengal government requested 35 teams. Teams from NDRF battalions in Assam and Bihar are being airlifted to Odisha and West Bengal in addition to those from the battalions stationed in these states.

The teams consisting of 200 personnel including engineers, paramedics, technical experts were airlifted from Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati to Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar by Indian Air Force transport aircraft. These teams are equipped with flood rescue boats, collapse search and specialist rescue operation equipment.

(With IANS inputs)