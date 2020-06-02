Cyclone 'Nisarga' to make landfall as 'severe cyclonic storm' by tomorrow; Maharashtra, Gujarat on high alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the well-marked low-pressure area, over the south-east and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area, which concentrated into a depression will further intensify into the cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' by today. The met department has warned that the cyclone will impact Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts and neighbouring areas in Konkan.

It is likely that the storm will intensify even further into a 'severe cyclonic storm', before making landfall tomorrow with a wind speed of 90 to 105 kilometres per hour (kmph) gusting to 125 kmph.. Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over south coastal Maharashtra, the north coast, and in Gujarat, Daman and Diu and Dadar and Nagar Haveli for a major part of this week.

The IMD scientists said that Nisarga can flood the low-lying areas, especially in Mumbai and its adjoining areas and cause noticeable structural damages in the city.

Maharashtra and Gujarat have been placed on pre-cyclone alert.

"The central and state government agencies are trying to take all possible steps to prevent damage. We’re advising fishermen in Maharashtra, Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, and Lakshadweep to avoid venturing out to the sea till Thursday. Those out should return immediately, as the sea can be very rough for the next three days,” said Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, IMD.

“We can expect very heavy to extremely heavy rains (more than 20 centimetres) in all these districts of Maharashtra. Inundation is also expected in low-lying areas,” he added.

IMD's cyclone track showed that initially, Cyclone Nisarga would move northwards till Tuesday morning and then recurve north-northeast wards before it crosses very close to the Mumbai coast while entering the land. It is also predicted to cross south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and the union territory of Daman on Wednesday evening. When it crosses the coast as a severe cyclonic storm it will have a wind speed of 105 to 115 km per hour (kmph) which may increase to 125 kmph. Konkan, Goa, parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat are expected to receive very heavy to extremely heavy rain till Thursday.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a high-level review meeting with officials of NDMA, NDRF, IMD, and Indian Coast Guard on preparedness for dealing with Cyclone Nisarga.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed nine teams across six districts of Maharastra, including Mumbai as cyclone Nisarga in the Arabian sea got closer to the coast.

Three teams have been deployed in Mumbai, two in Palghar and one each in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

The NDRF said it is in close contact with Maharashtra government, IMD authorities and district administration.

"NDRF teams are carrying out a survey in coastal areas of these districts along with local authorities. This Cyclone comes with a unique challenge, wherein it is happening during the COVID-19 Pandemic. In view of this NDRF teams are briefed, trained and equipped to deal with the double disaster. We have also upgraded our Standard Operating Procedures to respond to the emerging situation," NDRF said.

NDRF is ready to work alongside the local authorities to face any challenges, it added.