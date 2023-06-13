Cyclone Biparjoy: 30,000 people shifted to temporary shelters, 69 trains cancelled

Cyclone Biparjoy | Photo: PTI

At the onset of cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to hit the coast of Gujarat and some of Pakistan on June 15, the state, as well as the central government, are at the forefront of ensuring precautionary measures. While IMD backs with weather predictions and the possible damages it can cause.

Know here all the latest updates regarding Cyclone Biparjoy:

IMD recently informed that cyclone Biparjoy is now completely detached from the monsoonal flow and will not adversely impact the advance of the rain-bearing system or its performance.

Addressing a press conference here, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the cyclone, however, helped the monsoon advance over southern parts of the peninsula by increasing the cross-equatorial flow over the Arabian Sea.

India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions, the IMD had earlier said.

El Nino, which is the warming of the waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America, is generally associated with the weakening of monsoon winds and dry weather in India.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited Dwarka along with the Coast Guard unit to review the preparations for Cyclone Biparjoy earlier today. "Keeping the Cyclone Biparjoy in mind, we conducted a review meeting with police, Coast Guard, Navy, BSF and other agencies today. A full-proof plan has been chalked out for Dwarka and nearby districts," says Gujarat Home Minister on the state's preparedness for the cyclone.

Additionally, authorities on Tuesday shifted 30,000 people from coastal areas to temporary shelters two days before powerful cyclone Biparjoy's expected landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has evacuated a 50-member crew of a jack-up rig in Gujarat as a preventive measure ahead of the expected severe cyclone.

"No passenger trains are currently operating in the Saurashtra-Kutch region. In total, 69 trains have been cancelled and 55 trains have either been short-terminated or short-originated," says Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railways.

(With inputs from PTI)