Culture minister hands over 'kalash' containing Jalianwalla Bagh soil to PM Modi

On the occasion of the 100th year of Jalianwalla Bagh incident, Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (IC), Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday handed over a ‘kalash’ containing the holy soil of Jalianwalla Bagh in Amritsar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The soil was brought by the Culture Minister on November 5 when he visited the historical memorial.

After presenting the kalash , the minister held a press conference and briefed media about the vision behind this step. "The kalash will be placed in the National Museum, New Delhi and will be displayed there for general public. It will inspire the youth of India that their ancestors sacrificed their life for the sake of Independent India," he said.

He further added that it is not just regular soil but a part of one of the greatest sacrifices of the world. "We want to honor their sacrifices. New generations will come to know about their valor and patriotism through this holy soil," he said.

Patel also briefed media about the 100-day achievements of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. He said that the government has set up a baby feeding room in Taj Mahal and is setting up such rooms in all the iconic sites of the country to provide better facilities for women tourists.

He also disclosed that the Ministry of Culture is setting up signboards in foreign languages to facilitate foreign tourists in some key Indian monuments which have international fame and connection. "We are providing this facility to those top three countries, from where more than one lakh tourists are coming to visit such sites. "Such facility will start in Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh from Friday where Buddhist pilgrims come to visit from different countries, especially from Sri Lanka and South Korea," he announced.

The minister also said that due to fee reduction in e-Visa fees and GST rates on hotel rooms, more tourists are coming to India. "Government has opened 137 peaks for the general public and beside this Siachen glacier has also been opened for public," he said, adding that the country has jumped in World Travel and Tourism Index from 40th to 34th position in 2019 and hoped that with our tourism friendly policies we will enter in top 10 in near future.