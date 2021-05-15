COVID Delhi news: Kejriwal announces oxygen concentrator banks for patients in home isolation

The Delhi government will start the functioning of oxygen concentrator banks from Saturday across the city in order to provide adequate oxygen to COVID patients on time.

To ensure each Covid patient in home isolation gets oxygen cylinders delivered at home, the Delhi government has set up an 'oxygen concentrator bank' (OCB) for this purpose.

While addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that banks have been set up in each district with 200 concentrators each. Oxygen concentrators will be delivered to the homes of patients who are home isolating in less than two hours' time.

"It is very important for COVID-19 patients to receive oxygen on time. These oxygen concentrator banks (OCB) have been created for patients who are isolating at home or those who are recovering from COVID-19," he said.

"Banks of 200 oxygen concentrators have been set up in every district. Patients who are isolating at home can provide oxygen concentrators to their home in two hours. A technical person will also accompany the delivery team so that they can be taught how to use it," he added.

Those persons who have been discharged from hospital after treatment of COVID-19 will also be provided concentrators if recommended by doctors, he said.

Delhi Chief Minister added that a team of doctors will be in touch with patients till their recovery and they will even be admitted to hospitals if required. And before sending the concentrator, doctors will ascertain if the patient is really in need. Any patient can dial up 1031 to use the service, said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal further thanked the Ola Foundation and Give India for their association with the Delhi government in this initiative.

The Chief Minister also informed that the national capital reported a significant drop in COVID-19 cases with just 6,500 new cases in the last 24 hours. "In the last 24 hours, 6,500 cases have been reported in Delhi, the positivity rate has further gone down to 11 percent. Corona's impact is going down in Delhi. 1,000 ICU beds have been set up within 15 days, our doctors and engineers have set an example. I thank them," he said.

He also said that though daily cases have dipped, the Delhi government will not let its guard down and keep fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of cases was over 8,500 and the positivity rate was 12 percent on Friday, the chief minister said.

(With agency inputs)