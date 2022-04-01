Covid 4th wave: Will rising cases in Shanghai affect India?

While India is lowering its guard after a considerable decline in Covid-19 cases, China is imposing one of its strictest lockdown measures amid a spurt in infections, triggered by the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron. Parts of Asia and Europe are reeling under sudden surge in cases.

And this scenerio has triggered fears of a possible fourth wave of the pandemic in India. China is battling its largest Covid wave since the Wuhan outbreak of 2019, that left the city and other parts of Hubei province devastated. Shanghai, which is considered the financial hub of China has imposed a two-phase lockdown amid increasing infections.

In the city with a population of 26 million, a lockdown is to be implemented in the first half of Shanghai city for four days and then restrictions are to be imposed in the other part of the city for next four days. The purpose behind this is to conduct effective Covid testing and to bring under control the biggest virus spread ever.

In the two-phase lockdown, residents of Shanghai have been asked to stay home and necessary deliveries will be left at checkpoints to ensure there is no contact with the outside world. Offices and all businesses, not considered essential will be closed and public transport suspended.

What is the condition in India?

In the last 24 hours, India saw 1,225 new Covid cases, 28 deaths and 1,594 recoveries from the infection.

On March 20, India recorded 1,761 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day statistic in nearly two years.

With 3,536 average new cases reported in the week ending March 15, India contributed only 0.21% of global cases.

After the third wave, cases are declining in India and the situation is much different from China and other countries.

Mask wearing in Mumbai is no more mandatory and BMC will not impose any fine for not wearing face masks in public.

The above Health Ministry data and views of experts suggest the risk of a fresh surge is very low, at least in coming months.

But WHO officials warned that Omicron may not be the last Covid variant and the next strain could be more contagious.

In view of the fresh wave in China, Southeast Asia and some European countries, concern has started increasing.

During the 24 hours on Wednesday, more than 100 Covid-19 cases have been reported from the capital Delhi.

This report is concerning because earlier the Covid-19 cases in the national capital remained below the 100 mark.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written letters to states/UT warning them to not let guard down.