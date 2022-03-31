Covid 4th wave: China arranges beds for 20,000 employees in office during lockdown

Lockdown has been imposed in many cities, including financial centre Shanghai, after Covid-19 cases surged in China. The new sub-variant of Omicron BA.2 is spreading rapidly in China. Lockdown has hit the economy hard. Keeping this in mind, a Chinese company, instead of shutting down its workplace has made arrangements for food, drinks and bed for its employees in the office itself.

In Shanghai's Lujiazui district, about 20,000 employees, bankers and businessmen are living in offices. Arrangements have been made for them to sleep in the office. Sleeping bags have been ordered and arrangements for food and drinks have also been made.

Let us tell you that a record 5,731 cases were reported in Shanghai on Wednesday. In such a situation, the economy of China has been hit hard due to lockdown in several cities across the country.

4 days lockdown in Shanghai city

Under the strategy, in the city with a population of 26 million, a lockdown is to be implemented in the first half of Shanghai city for four days and then restrictions are to be imposed in the other part of the city for four days. The objective of this strategy is to conduct effective Covid testing of the entire city and to bring under control the biggest virus spread ever.

Lujiazui financial transactions in 2021, USD 292 trillion

Lujiazui, Shanghai's glitzy financial district is China's largest market for shares, bonds, and foreign exchange. Last year, more than 2,500 trillion yuan (USD 292 trillion) of financial transactions took place here. In such a situation, the economy will be ruined by the lockdown.

285 office towers

Lujiazui is also in the grip of lockdown due to the spread of Covid-19 virus. More than 20,000 people work here. According to the local administration, there are 285 office towers in Lujiazui. Let us tell you that according to the National Health Commission of China, there were two deaths on Friday in Jilin city here.

According to data from AFP, the daily average cases of Covid-19 worldwide have increased by 12% compared to last week. That is, new cases have increased to 18 lakhs. In view of the increase in Covid cases, the World Health Organiation (WHO) said on Friday that the end of the epidemic is still far away.