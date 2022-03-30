Covid 4th wave: Shanghai tightens lockdown measures, 5 key points

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is creating havoc in many countries across the globe. China is one of the worst affected countries with ever increasing number of Covid-19 cases. The Covid-19 pandemic hit the world after it was first detected in Wuhan province of China towards the end of 2019.

In the last 2 years China managed to curtail the spread of the virus and it is only now that the infections has started spreading rapidly in China. Looking at the increasing number of cases, China has imposed strict lockdown measures forcing lakhs of people to remain confined within the four walls of their homes.

Read | Covid 4th wave: New BA.2 variant can impact stomach and intestine, say experts

Before the lockdown was imposed, people hit the groceries in a panic. To curb the spread, China has completely shut down its commercial capital Shanghai. China is imposing restrictions in two phases, of which this is the first phase. In Shanghai city, 4381 asymptomatic cases have been reported, while 96 cases with symptoms have been reported.

In Shanghai alone, 26 crore people have been confined to their houses. Movement on the roads has been completely limited. Many roads bear the deserted look. People can just peep through their apartment windows. It is being said that there is an outbreak of Omicron's BA.2 variant here.

Read | Covid 4th wave: China goes under lockdown, what's in store for India?

However, foreign experts say that the experience of the world shows that the lockdown is of no importance for BA.2. Despite this, China has completely closed the city of Shanghai. Drone footage by state media showed most of Shanghai's streets deserted.

Only permitted vehicles are allowed to ply on the road. Public transport has been closed. The residents of Hongpu are trapped inside their respective apartments. However, some children have been seen playing under their apartments.

When the lockdown was suddenly announced on March 28, a song became very popular among the people. The essence of this song is that first jump to the grocery and then get the Covid test done. This song is going viral on Chinese social media platforms.

Loss of USD 46 billion per month

The lockdown is so strict that in the city of Lujiazui, which is called Wall Street of China, employees have made make shift beds in their offices. Last year, there was a business of USD 292 trillion from here. Therefore, there is a possibility of a big impact on China's economy.

According to a report, there is a loss of USD 46 billion per month due to the Covid-19 lockdown in China. This is about 3.1% of China's GDP.

(With Agency Inputs)