Covid 4th wave: China goes under lockdown, what's in store for India?

Covid 4th wave: Due to massive spike in the Covid-19 cases in China, from today, lockdown has been announced in many big cities including Shanghai. China has began locking down most of its largest city, Shanghai in a phased manner. Shanghai has in recent weeks become China's Covid hotspot.

On Monday another record high was reported with 3,500 new confirmed cases in Shanghai. A lockdown has been imposed in Pudong and surrounding areas of Shanghai from Monday till Friday. Along with this, Covid-19 tests are being done on a large scale in the city. People here have been asked to stay at home.

Checkpoints have been set up for the delivery of goods at homes. Offices and all businesses, that are non-essential have been closed. Also public transport has been suspended. Shanghai's theme park was already closed due to the increase in Covid-19 cases. The city administration has begun mass testing its population of 26 million people.

Earlier, China's high-tech Shenzhen city, which has a population of over 17 million, was the latest to shut down to control the surge of COVID-19 cases. This is the worst outbreak of the Covid-19 virus in China in the last two years. China had largely kept the virus under control for the past two years through strict zero-tolerance measures that included the mass lockdowns of entire cities and provinces for even small numbers of cases.

Cases on rise

So far this month, more than 56,000 Covid-19 cases have been reported in China. Most of which cases have come from the North-Eastern province. Shanghai had relatively few cases, with only 47 cases reported on Saturday.

Wu Junyu, an infectious disease expert at China's Centres for Disease Control (CDC), said, "China is working towards adhering to the goal of 'zero Covid'. Under the 'zero Covid' policy, large-scale investigation, including lockdown and close contact investigation, involves sending the suspect to home isolation or to a government centre."

Slow vaccination rate in china

China's vaccination rate is about 87%, which is very low among older people. National data released earlier this month showed that more than 52 million people aged 60 and above have not yet been vaccinated with any Covid-19 vaccine.

Booster doses are also low, with only 56.4% of people between 60-69 receiving a booster dose, and 48.4% of those between 70-79 receiving a vaccine.

What's in store for India?

Doubts have arisen about the fourth wave in India as the cases of Omicron sub-variants are increasing. The Health Minister of Karnataka and IIT Kanpur have predicted that the fourth wave of Covid-19 in India will begin in August. Meanwhile, experts have described particularly two symptoms of the Omicron sub-variant to watch out for.

Karnataka Health Minister statement

After the rapid increase in the cases of Covid-19 in the world, the Health Minister of Karnataka, Dr K Sudhakar has made a shocking disclosure. During the zero hour, he said that India needs to be on alert. Because, in August, the fourth wave of Covid-19 may have to be faced.

He told the mathematical model by IIT Kanpur as the basis behind his statement. However, he said that India does not need to panic because the country has already strengthened immunity through Covid-19 vaccination on a very large scale. Till now people were afraid of Deltacron as it may be the cause for a possible fourth wave in India.

