Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases in India rise to 13,835; death toll 452

Here are the LIVE updates from Friday, 17 April 2020
As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis exacerbates in India, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus climbed to 13,387 on Friday with the death toll reaching 437.
At 8:30 AM in the morning, the 13,387 total coronavirus-positive cases in India included 11,201 active cases, 1,749 cured, discharged, or migrated patients and 437 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 1,007 new cases and 23 deaths were reported.
However, a silver lining in these statistics is that the rate of recovery is increasing in India. In the last 24 hours, 260 have recovered, which is the highest in India so far.
A day earlier, the Health Ministry has informed that 325 districts in India have no cases of COVID19. It also said that an action plan has been prepared to strengthen ongoing surveillance for COVID-19 clusters.
"An action plan has been prepared on strengthening our ongoing surveillance utilizing the services of World Health Organisation’s national polio surveillance network Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health stated.
The Indian Council of Medical Research informed that 2,90,401 people have been tested to date, out of which 30,043 (26,331 tests done at ICMR's 176 labs & 3,712 tests at 78 private labs) were tested yesterday.
The organisation had also informed that the rapid antibody test is not conducted for early diagnosis, it is used for surveillance purposes.
"In Japan, to find one positive case, 11.7 persons are tested. In Italy that number is 6.7, in the US it's 5.3, in the UK it's 3.4. Here in India, we do 24 tests for one positive case," R Gangakhedkar, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates from Friday, 17 April 2020
Delhi update:
67 new cases, total 1707
4 deaths on Friday, death toll 42
72 total cured, active cases 1592
21 discharged today
Tamil Nadu update:
56 new cases today. This is a considerable spike in cases given that last 3 days figures were 31, 38 and 25.
Total positive cases - 1323
Discharged - 283, including 103 discharged today
Cases in Chennai - 228
Karnataka update
44 new cases from 5 pm, April 16 to 5 pm April 17
359 total COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 13 Deaths & 88 Discharges
Gujarat update:
1035 cases, 39 deaths; 74 cured
106 new cases on Friday
25 of the 33 districts affected
COVID-19 cases in India jump to 13,835; death toll 452
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|10
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|572
|36
|14
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|35
|5
|1
|5
|Bihar
|83
|37
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|21
|9
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|23
|0
|8
|Delhi
|1640
|51
|38
|9
|Goa
|7
|6
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|1021
|74
|38
|11
|Haryana
|205
|43
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|35
|16
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|314
|38
|4
|14
|Jharkhand
|29
|0
|2
|15
|Karnataka
|353
|82
|13
|16
|Kerala
|395
|245
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|1308
|65
|57
|19
|Maharashtra
|3205
|300
|194
|20
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|9
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Nagaland#
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|60
|19
|1
|25
|Puducherry
|7
|1
|0
|26
|Punjab
|186
|27
|13
|27
|Rajasthan
|1131
|164
|11
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|1267
|180
|15
|29
|Telangana
|743
|186
|18
|30
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|37
|9
|0
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|846
|74
|14
|32
|West Bengal
|255
|51
|10
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|13835
|1767
|452
1007 new COVID19 cases, 23 deaths reported in the last 24 hours: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health
The ratio between recovered COVID19 patients and deaths stands at 80:20 in India which is higher than that in several other counties: Lav Aggarwal
We have been witnessing average growth factor at 1.2 since April 1 which stood at 2.1 (average) between March 15 & March 13. Hence, there is 40 per cent decline in average growth factor even as we increased COVID19 testings: Lav Aggarawal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry
All our actions are focused on speeding up vaccine development. We are working on recombinant BCG, convalescent plasma therapy, monoclonal antibodies to fight COVID19: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health
Before lockdown, doubling rate of COVID19 cases was about 3 days, but according to data in the past 7 days, the doubling rate of cases now stands at 6.2 days. Doubling rate in 19 States, Union Territories are even lower than average doubling rate: Lav Aggrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health
The doubling rate is lower than the national level in 19 states and UTs- Kerala, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Puducherry, Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, TN, Andhra Pradesh , UP, Punjab, Assam, Tripura etc: Lav Agrawal
Union Health Ministry briefs the media regarding the COVID-19 situation in the country.
A 35-year-old male, who had tested positive for #COVID19, lost his life at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna today. He had a history of tuberculosis and had a fever at the time he was admitted to hospital: AIIMS Patna official
A 75-year-old #COVID19 patient from Armpora Sopore in Baramulla has died at JVC Hospital in Srinagar, taking the death toll due to the disease to five in Jammu & Kashmir: Medical Superintendent of JVC Hospital
26 police personnel, including a Station House Officer, are in quarantine. These personnel had come in contact with 2 police constables, who had tested positive for #COVID19: Delhi Police
Uttarakhand Police personnel have voluntarily donated around Rs 3 crores to Chief Minister's Relief Fund to combat #COVID19: Ashok Kumar, DG Law & Order
Modi govt is leaving no stone unturned in the fight against #COVID19, ensuring a minimum disruption in people’s lives while planning for a strong & stable India in days ahead. Steps were taken by RBI today to boost the Indian economy further reinforce PM Modi's vision: Home Minister Amit Shah
Today's announcement by RBI is in line with the vision of PM to take steps which are business & people friendly. RBI already took some steps on 27 March. These steps will go long way to help PM Modi's effort to keep economy strong during&after pandemic: BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda
288 more #COVID19 cases & 7 more deaths reported in Maharashtra. Total coronavirus cases in the state stand at 3,204 and deaths at 194: State Health Department
38 more #COVID19 cases reported in Karnataka from 5 pm yesterday till 12 pm today. Total cases in the state stand at 353, including 82 discharged & 13 deaths: Karnataka Government
38 more #COVID19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Total coronavirus cases in the state at 572, including 35 discharged & 14 deaths: State Health Department
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today reviewed the activities of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and their assistance to civilian authorities to contain the spread of #COVID19.
92 more #COVID19 cases reported in Gujarat. Total coronavirus cases in the state now at 1021, including 74 discharged and 38 deaths: State Health Department
Delhi: Union Group of Ministers (GOM) meeting over #COVID19, underway at Nirman Bhawan. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and other ministers also present.
No case has been reported in the last 15 days from 3 locations in the national capital, including Dilshad Garden. 60 containment zones identified till now: Delhi Health Min Satyendar Jain on 'Operation Shield' that is being conducted in areas from where #COVID19 cases are reported.
Maharashtra: Dharavi area of Mumbai, where 86 #COVID19 cases & 9 deaths related to the virus, have been reported.
Total 1640 #COVID19 cases reported in Delhi till today, of which 62 positive cases were reported yesterday. 38 persons have expired till date, 34 are in ICU and 6 are on ventilator: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shaktikanta Das, on Friday addressed the media in New Delhi regarding some of the key financial decisions in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in India. He said that India's economy will make a sharp turnaround in 2021-22. For the current financial year 2020-21, Das said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a sizable reshaped recovery, close to 9 percentage points for the global GDP. India is expected to post a sharp turnaround and resume its pre-COVID-19 state, pre-slowdown trajectory by growing at 7.4% in 2020-21.
Read More: India's GDP growth rate projected at 7.4% in FY 2020-21, best among G20 nations: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Delhi Air Cargo Import ensured smooth clearance of 522 packages containing 250000 units of diagnostic kits for IgM/IgG Antibodies to #COVID19 imported by Genes2me LLP from China & 13 packages of Virus DNA/RNA Extraction Kits imported by Imperial Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd from China
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses media.
Rajasthan: Today 38 new #COVID19 cases reported today in the state; Jaipur-5,
Jodhpur-18, Jhunjhunu-1, Nagaur-2, Ajmer-1, Tonk-6, Jhalawar-1, Kota-4. The total number of positive cases rises to 1169 now in the state
Gujarat is proud of scientists at Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, the only State Govt lab in India that has reported #COVID19 whole-genome sequence which will be helpful in tracking origin, drug targets,vaccine&association with virulence: Chief Minister's Office, Gujarat
Andhra Pradesh: 5 more #Coronavirus positive cases reported in Srikalahasti Temple town of Chittoor District. With this, total positive cases in Srikalahasti increased to 10. Of the 5 new cases; one woman is a contact of a positive case.
#COVID19: 1007 positive cases & 23 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 13,387 (including 11201 active cases, 1749 cured/discharged/migrated and 437 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das to address at 10:00 AM today.
Uttar Pradesh: 9 more patients have been cured and discharged, making the total discharge number to 33 out of 92 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar.
The global coronavirus deaths on Friday crossed the 1.4 lakh mark with the United States registering the highest death toll of over 34,000. As of 8 AM Friday (IST), 144,047 deaths have been recorded with 2,157,108 global cases of COVID-19, John Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker showed.
Read More: Global COVID-19 death toll crosses 1.4 lakh, cases top 2 million worldwide
Rajasthan: 55 new COVID-19 cases detected in the state; the total number rises to 1,131.
Andhra Pradesh: Children below 11-years of age testing positive for COVID-19 is a new trend in the Andhra Pradesh, according to Dr. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Health), state government."We have got some COVID-19 cases who are below 11 yrs of age. That is a new trend, new disease, new infection, we are still trying to understand the nature of the infection. The line of treatment and protocol remains the same. We are following the advice by ICMR," said Dr. Reddy. (ANI input)
Assam: Traffic Police personnel perform Bihu dance on the streets of Guwahati to mark the occasion of RongaliBihu amid lockdown due to coronavirus.
West Bengal: 912 people arrested in Kolkata for violating lockdown, says Police.
Delhi: COVID-19 cases in the national capital rise to 1640; death toll climbs to 38.