Corona curfew to be imposed in these districts of Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: In wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took a meeting through video-conferencing of Team-11, which was formed for effective control over coronavirus and gave necessary instructions.

In the meeting, Yogi has issued directions that the coronavirus curfew should be effective from 8 pm to 7 am in all districts with more than 2000 active cases including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gorakhpur. The CM has asked to implement this order with immediate effect.

At the same time, the Chief Minister asked the officers to explain to the people the importance of masks and sanitization, make them aware. He said that the arrival of Covid patients from other districts in the capital Lucknow is natural, so there is a need to make additional arrangements here.

The Chief Minister has asked KGMU and Balrampur Hospital to be prepared as dedicated COVID-19 Hospital. It was also directed that the care of non-COVID patients is equally important. Yogi also said that there is a need to convert TS Mishra Hospital, Integral Hospital and Hind Medical College as dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Lucknow. He has asked to arrange additional beds in these hospitals in the next two days.

The officers have also been directed to ensure that there is adequate availability of COVID-19 beds, medicines, medical equipment and oxygen in every district. The ministers in charge will review their respective districts every day and arrangement of medical workers and medical resources in COVID-19 hospitals should be made on priority, Yogi directed.

The CM said that the Integrated Command and Control Center should be active 24×7. Ambulance activities should be integrated with the Integrated Command and Control Center. In each district, the District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police / Superintendent of Police and Chief Medical Officer should meet daily in the Integrated Command and Control Center and decide the strategy according to the circumstances.