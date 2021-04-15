Uttar Pradesh government shuts down schools and colleges till May 15

Uttar Pradesh government has announced that all schools and colleges in the state have been closed till May 15. Classes from 1 to 12 will not resume till the mid of the next month. Earlier, the government postponed the state Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12.

The government spokesman said that fresh dates for the examination would be announced sometime in May. Earlier, the board examinations were scheduled to begin on May 8. This is the second time that the Board exams have been deferred.

The exams were earlier scheduled to be held from April 24 but the dates were pushed ahead because of the Panchayat elections. The next date was May 8 which has now been put off.

A total of 29,94,312 students have registered for the UP Board class 10 examination while a total of 26,09,501 will appear for the UP class 12 exam 2021. Every year about 56 to 57 lakh students appear in UP Board examinations for classes 10 and 12.

On Wednesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 7,44,021 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11,540 deaths so far. Uttar Pradesh currently has 1,11,835 active cases and total recovery till April 14, 2021 was 6,22,810.