Congress to hold Karnataka legislature party meeting on today, decision on CM likely

State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said that the party is holding the legislature party meeting at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Reported By:IANS| Edited By: IANS |Source: IANS |Updated: May 13, 2023, 11:39 PM IST

Congress news (File)

Bengaluru: The Congress will hold the crucial meeting of its newly-elected legislature party meeting in Katnataka on Sunday to deliberate on and elect its new leader.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday after the results came, state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said that the party is holding the legislature party meeting at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday.

"There is no scope for individual worship. The party is supreme," he said. "This is not the victory of Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar. This is the result which will unite India."

Also present at the press meet, Siddaramaiah, the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, maintained that this is the victory of seven crore Kannadigas and not only the victory of Congress. "Whenever BJP and (JD-S leader H.D.) Kumaraswamy ruled in the state, it was not possible for them to give stable government... The people have decided to bring change," he said.

According to party sources, the legislature party meeting will come to a consensus on who should be the Chief Minister and other important issues. Observers from the party high command will also be present in the meeting.

Sources said that the party is mulling to create two to three posts of Deputy Chief Ministers in the government.

Rooms have been booked for the newly-elected Congress MLAs at two private top hotels in Bengaluru and they have been asked to reach the state capital by Saturday night itself.

