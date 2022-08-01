‘Was offered money to topple Jharkhand government’: Congress MLA after legislators get arrested in Bengal

Hoards of cash found inside car of Jharkhand MLAs (File photo)

In the backdrop of the West Bengal school jobs scam, three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand were arrested a few days back after being caught with hoards of cash inside a car. This raised several speculations about a conspiracy to disturb the Congress government in Jharkhand.

Now, an MLA from the Congress party has made a sensational claim, alleging that he was offered money by the three arrested legislators in order to topple the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand, lodging a complaint regarding the same.

Congress’ Bermo MLA Kumar Jaimangal alias Anoop Singh alleged that his three fellow legislators, who were caught in West Bengal with cash, had asked him to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati for negotiation to topple the JMM-Congress government in the state.

According to the complaint filed by Singh, Congress MLAs Naman Vixal Kongadi and Rajesh Kachhap called him to Kolkata and offered him money, promising Rs 10 crore per MLA.

As per PTI reports, the Congress leader alleged, “Irfan Ansari and Rajesh Kachchap want me to come to Kolkata and then take me to Guwahati where they will make me meet Himanta Biswa Sarma who will give me assurance of a definite ministerial berth, apart from the money.”

“Ansari has told me that he has already been promised the Health Ministry in the new government. He also told me that he shall be reaching Kolkata on Saturday afternoon,” he further said.

"He also said that he will get money transferred to him, once he reaches Guwahati and promises it in front of the Assam CM. He assured me that Sarma is doing it with the blessings of top shots of BJP in Delhi," Jaimangal stated, as per PTI reports.

Three Congress MLAs named Ansari, Kongadi and Kachhap were detained by authorities in West Bengal’s Howrah after cash worth more than Rs 48 lakh was seized from a vehicle in which all of them were travelling. This incident took place on Saturday last week.

(With PTI inputs)

