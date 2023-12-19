49 Lok Sabha MPs including Congress Shashi Tharoor suspended from Parliament, check full list here

India
INDIA bloc MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament on December 13.
As many as 49 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended from the House for disrupting proceedings on Tuesday, a day after 78 opposition members were suspended from Parliament.
The MPs suspended on Tuesday include National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari.
Here's the full list of 49 MPs suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday:
1. V. Vaithilingam
2. Gurjeet Singh
3. Supriya Sule
4. SS.Palanimanickam
5. Adoor Prakash
6. Abdul Samad
7. Manish Tewari
8. Pradyut bordoloi
9. Girdhari Yadav
10. Gita kora
11. Franscisco Saradina
12. S. Jagatrakshakan
13. S.R. Parthiban
14. Farooq Abdullah
15. Jyotsana Mahant
16. A. Ganeshamurthi
17. Mala Roy
18. P. Velusamy
19. A.Chellakumar
20. Shashi tharoor
21. Karti Chidambaram
22. Sudip Bandopadhyay
23. Dimple Yadav
24. Hasnanin Masoodi
25. Danish Ali
26. Khalilur Rahman
27. Rajiv Ranjan Singh
28. DNV. Senthil kumar
29. Santhosh kumar
30. Dulal Chandra Goswami
31. Ravneet singh Bittu
32. Dinesh Yadav
33. K Sudhakaran
34. Mohd Sadiq
35. MK. Vishnuprasad
36. PP Mohd Faizal
37. Sajda Ahmad
38. Jasveer Singh Gill
39. Mahabali Singh
40. Amol Kolhe
41. Sushil Kumar Rinku
42. Sunil Kumar Singh
43. SD Hassan
44. M. Danushkumar
45. Pratibha Singh
46. Thol Thirumalavan
47. Chandreshwar Prasad
48. Alok Kumar Suman
49. Dileshwar Kamet