Headlines

Kangana Ranaut to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket? Actress father says...

IPL Auction 2024: Rovman Powell sold to RR for INR 7.40 crore, Travis Head goes to SRH

Mahindra Thar 5-door interiors revealed in spy shots, expected to launch in…

49 Lok Sabha MPs including Congress Shashi Tharoor suspended from Parliament, check full list here

Rishabh Pant to attend IPL Auction 2024 in Dubai

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket? Actress father says...

IPL Auction 2024: Rovman Powell sold to RR for INR 7.40 crore, Travis Head goes to SRH

Meet man who left Infosys job, started small kiosk with Rs 20,000, now owns Rs 100 crore company

IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Key players sold

Side effects of drinking coffee empty stomach

6 celeb couples whose breakups made headlines in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Kangana Ranaut to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket? Actress father says...

Meet superstar actress who was thrown out of films, was mistreated by actors, has huge net worth of...

This Bollywood star was said to be Dawood's girlfriend, producer was shot dead on refusing to cast her, she fled when...

HomeIndia

India

49 Lok Sabha MPs including Congress Shashi Tharoor suspended from Parliament, check full list here

INDIA bloc MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament on December 13.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As many as 49 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended from the House for disrupting proceedings on Tuesday, a day after 78 opposition members were suspended from Parliament.

The MPs suspended on Tuesday include National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari. 

INDIA bloc MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament on December 13.

Here's the full list of 49 MPs suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday:

1. V. Vaithilingam

2. Gurjeet Singh

3. Supriya Sule

4. SS.Palanimanickam

5. Adoor Prakash

6. Abdul Samad

7. Manish Tewari

8. Pradyut bordoloi

9. Girdhari Yadav

10. Gita kora

11. Franscisco Saradina

12. S. Jagatrakshakan

13. S.R. Parthiban

14. Farooq Abdullah

15. Jyotsana Mahant

16. A. Ganeshamurthi

17. Mala Roy

18. P. Velusamy

19. A.Chellakumar

20. Shashi tharoor

21. Karti Chidambaram

22. Sudip Bandopadhyay

23. Dimple Yadav

24. Hasnanin Masoodi

25. Danish Ali

26. Khalilur Rahman

27. Rajiv Ranjan Singh

28. DNV. Senthil kumar

29. Santhosh kumar

30. Dulal Chandra Goswami

31. Ravneet singh Bittu

32. Dinesh Yadav

33. K Sudhakaran

34. Mohd Sadiq

35. MK. Vishnuprasad

36. PP Mohd Faizal

37. Sajda Ahmad

38. Jasveer Singh Gill

39. Mahabali Singh

40. Amol Kolhe

41. Sushil Kumar Rinku

42. Sunil Kumar Singh

43. SD Hassan

44. M. Danushkumar

45. Pratibha Singh

46. Thol Thirumalavan

47. Chandreshwar Prasad

48. Alok Kumar Suman

49. Dileshwar Kamet

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manoj Bajpayee opens up on how Animal, Sam Bahadur impacted Joram: ‘Box office obsession has ruined...’

BTech from BITS Pilani, MBA from IIM, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer

Meet Nita Ambani's make-up artist, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Yami Gautam, Mrunal Thakur are her clients, she charges...

IPL 2024 Auction: Top capped India players that can fetch big bids on Dec 19

Covid subvariant JN.1 in Kerala: Union Health Ministry initiates preparedness measures

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE