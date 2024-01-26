Congress chief Kharge speaks to Mamata Banerjee, Jairam Ramesh says will find solution to seat sharing impasse with TMC

Twitter
Headlines

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

10 Calcium-rich dry fruits for healthy bones

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar, lost 4 million followers on TikTok, fought depression, slapped..

Republic Day 2024: ​5 bikes used by Indian Army

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

From Ranbir's Animal to Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter: Eric Pillai continues his sonic mastery!

Rohit Shetty bashes Munawar Faruqui, calls him non deserving in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Aap itne boring…’

HomeIndia

India

Congress chief Kharge speaks to Mamata Banerjee, Jairam Ramesh says will find solution to seat sharing impasse with TMC

Jairam Ramesh's optimism of ''finding a way forward'' came amid a Congress-TMC impasse over seat-sharing in Bengal for the Lok Sabha polls and a day after Banerjee announced that her party will fight the elections in the state ''alone''.

article-main

PTI

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 07:09 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said the party is hopeful of finding a solution to the seat-sharing impasse with the Trinamool Congress, as party president Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, a day after TMC's announcement to go solo in the Lok Sabha polls in Bengal.

Ramesh's optimism of ''finding a way forward'' came amid a Congress-TMC impasse over seat-sharing in Bengal for the Lok Sabha polls and a day after Banerjee announced that her party will fight the elections in the state ''alone''.

Congress president Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and everyone in the party would be ''just delighted and privileged to have her as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra even if it is for a few minutes'', AICC general secretary in-charge communications Ramesh told PTI.

''Congress president Kharge has spoken with her today and we will find a way forward because her objective is the objective of the INDIA bloc which is to defeat the BJP resoundingly in West Bengal and convincingly in other parts of the country'', he said.

Ramesh said the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would be immensely strengthened by her presence.

''Without her, we cannot fight the BJP in Bengal and the rest of the country. She is the integral, essential pillar of the opposition bloc INDIA. She has played a crucial role in making the INDIA bloc a reality'', the Congress leader said.

Earlier in the day, while talking to reporters in Bagdogra in Siliguri, West Bengal, Ramesh said the party is hopeful of finding a solution to the seat-sharing impasse with the TMC.

''If we want to defeat the BJP in Bengal and India, Mamata Banerjee is very much needed. Our leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge have immense respect for Mamata ji'', he said.

Highlighting the chief minister's significance as one of the ''important pillars of the INDIA alliance,'' the Congress general secretary said, ''No one can imagine the grouping without Mamata Banerjee and the TMC''.

Speaking about the TMC chief's decision to fight alone in West Bengal, Ramesh said the Congress is keen to tide over the seat-sharing stalemate.

''I don't want to make any running commentary on seat-sharing, but we want this impasse to end and we will find a solution'', he said.

The senior Congress leader said the party has invited Banerjee to participate in the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which entered Bengal on Thursday morning.

''We had twice sent invites to Mamata ji to join the yatra. All of us want her to be part of the yatra because our aim is the same, to fight against the injustice that is prevailing in the country'', he said.

Reacting to Ramesh's remark, the TMC wondered why the Congress high command was silent when state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury regularly hurled insults at Mamata Banerjee.

''They are now in damage control mode. But first, they must clarify why they were silent when Adhir Chowdhury regularly hurled insults at the TMC. Mamata Banerjee had made few proposals about the INDIA alliance, but none of them were accepted'', TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

Ghosh conceded that the INDIA alliance was very much needed to defeat the BJP in the country, but said, ''The Congress did not follow the principles of alliance in the state''.

''We have never badmouthed the Congress leadership and waited for similar gestures from Congress. But they had other plans'', he said.

According to sources, the TMC's offer of two seats to the grand old party based on its 2019 Lok Sabha election performance, triggered tension among the leaders, as the arrangement was deemed insufficient.

The CPI (M)-led Left Front, Congress, and the TMC are part of the 28-party INDIA bloc.

However, in Bengal, the CPI (M) and the Congress aligned to fight against the TMC and the BJP in the state.

A vocal TMC critic, Chowdhury has maintained that the Congress will not ''beg'' for seats from Bengal's ruling party.

In the 2019 elections, the TMC secured 22 seats, Congress won two, and the BJP bagged 18 seats in the state.

The Trinamool Congress had abstained from a recent INDIA bloc virtual meeting and emphasised the necessity for the Congress to recognise its limitations in Bengal, and permit the TMC to spearhead the state's political battle.

The TMC had previously allied with the Congress in the 2001 assembly polls, the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, and the 2011 assembly polls, leading to the ousting of the CPI (M)-led Left Front government of 34 years.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers injury as her car meets accident

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

ICC honours Zimbabwe with Spirit of Cricket Award 2023 for this heartwarming on-field gesture - Watch

Laapataa Ladies trailer: Two young brides lost on train lead to hilarious misadventures in Kiran Rao's comeback film

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE