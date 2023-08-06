Congress, AAP issue whips as Amit Shah to present Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday

The bill to replace the ordinance on transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday.

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to present Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday, August 7, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress has issued whips to their MPs asking them to be present in the Upper House till its adjournment.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress' chief whip in the Upper House, issued the three-lined whip on August 4, saying that "very important issues will be taken up for discussion in Rajya Sabha on Monday i.e. August 7, 2023".

"All members of Congress Party in Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday, August 7, 2023, without fail and support the party stand," the chief whip said. This may be treated as most important, Ramesh added.

"The following very important issues will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Monday 7th August, 2023 and Tuesday, 8th August. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 - Discussion and Passing," the whip notice issued by Chief whip Sushil Kumar Gupta read.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, for consideration and passage in Rajya Sabha on Monday. The bill to replace the ordinance on transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday amid a walkout by the opposition parties.

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties will make all-out efforts to thwart the government's move to pass the bill even as the numbers are stacked in favour of the NDA with BJD and YSRCP pledging their support to the government on the bill.

(With inputs from agencies)