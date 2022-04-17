Conclave of non-BJP Chief Ministers likely to be held in Mumbai soon: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

File Photo

Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Sunday indicated that a conclave of non-Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state Chief Ministers is likely to be held in Mumbai soon to discuss the current political situation in the country.

The initiative has been taken by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in letters to all the non-BJP states CMs underscoring the need for a detailed discussion on the affairs prevalent in the country, Raut told media persons.

Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar - who met Banerjee in Mumbai in December - have also spoken on this with the endeavour to hold such a CMs conference in Mumbai.

Among the topics likely to figure are unemployment, inflation, skyrocketing fuel prices, the ‘misuse of central probe agencies’ to topple non-BJP CMs, dividing the communities on religious lines, etc, Raut added.

The Sena MP claimed that the recent attacks on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti processions in different parts of India were "politically motivated" to polarise the voters on religious grounds, especially in states going for elections later this year.

The statement came a day after 13 Opposition parties expressed their deep concerns over the recent incidents of hate speech, communal violence in different parts of the country, and the silence of the top BJP leadership.

Training guns on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray, Raut christened him as the "New Hindu Owaisi" who has suddenly become adamant on the removal of loudspeakers outside Maharashtra mosques by May 3, or threatened a counter-agitation.

"Even in Maharashtra, a new `Hindu Owaisi` went out of the way to spoil the harmony and create disturbances during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, but the people of the state have realised it and the police here are capable," Raut said.

On Saturday, Raj Thackeray took part in a ‘Maha Aarti’ at Lord Hanuman Temple in Pune where banners declaring him as a "Hindu Jananayak" (Hindu mass leader) came up, ostensibly challenging the status bestowed to his uncle and Shiv Sena founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray who was fondly referred to as "Hindu Hriday Samrat".

Raut said firmly that the issue of mosques’ loudspeakers could have been raised with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, but the "intention was to create a law-and-order situation as desired by the BJP and pave the way for imposing President`s Rule in the state".

He dismissively said while the BJP used the services of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to bag the Uttar Pradesh elections, they have now propped up the "Hindu Owaisi" in Maharashtra.