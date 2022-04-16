‘Whom did you call Owaisi?’: Raj Thackeray’s poster issues threat to Sanjay Raut amid loudspeaker row

As the discussion around the ban of loudspeakers in mosques has turned into a full-blown row in Maharashtra, political parties are continuing with their internal jibes and remarks. MNS leader Raj Thackeray has now hit out at Sanjay Raut once again.

A poster that was reportedly stuck by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) responded to the comment made by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut calling Raj Thackeray “Maharashtra ka Owaisi” amid the loudspeaker row in the state.

According to news agency ANI, a poster that showed images of Raj Thackeray, reportedly issuing a threat to Sanjay Raut over his latest jibe, was seen outside the Saamana office, which is a Marathi publication run by the Shiv Sena leader.

Mumbai:Poster that reads "Whom did you call Owaisi? Sanjay Raut shut down your loudspeaker,whole Maharashtra facing problem due to it or else we'll shut down your loudspeaker in MNS style" seen outside Saamana Office



Raut reportedly called Raj Thackeray 'Maharashtra ka Owaisi' pic.twitter.com/qMurBPmC0Y — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022

The text on the poster outside of the Saamana office reads, “Whom did you call Owaisi? Sanjay Raut shut down your loudspeaker, the whole Maharashtra is facing problem due to it or else we'll shut down your loudspeaker in MNS style.”

This poster comes as Sanjay Raut had launched an attack on MNS chief Raj Thackeray in a recent interview, saying that he is the “Owaisi of Maharashtra” and is only useful for “cutting votes”, just like Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM did in the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022.

These attacks launched by Shiv Sena and MNS come in the midst of the loudspeaker row which has emerged in Maharashtra, where the political parties are taking opposing stands on banning the usage of loudspeakers in mosques across the state.

Raj Thackeray had recently issued an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led-Maharashtra government, asking them to ban the loudspeakers in mosques across the state by May 3, or MNS leaders will play Hanuman Chalisa on speakers in front of the holy sites.

Issuing a warning during a public rally, the MNS leader said, “Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3rd otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do.”

READ | ‘Use loudspeaker to talk about inflation, fuel prices’: Aaditya Thackeray hits out at uncle Raj Thackeray