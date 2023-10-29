Headlines

'Concerns regarding terrorism, deaths': PM Modi speaks to Egyptian president, discusses Israel-Hamas war

‘Concerns regarding terrorism, deaths’: PM Modi speaks to Egyptian president, discusses Israel-Hamas war

PM Modi expressed concerns regarding the loss of life and terrorism incidents during the war between Israel and Hamas while speaking to the Egyptian President.

ANI

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

Amid the ongoing aerial assault on Hamas in Gaza, combined with the launch of a ground operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the counter-offensive post the terror attacks on October 7 and the continuing global efforts to rush humanitarian aid to war-ravaged Gazans.

Sharing details of his conversations with the Egyptian President on his social media handle, PM Modi said both leaders shared concerns over the scourge of terrorism and the loss of civilian lives amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

"Yesterday, spoke with President @AlsisiOfficial. Exchanged views on the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in West Asia. We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence, and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance," PM Modi posted from his official handle on X.

Earlier, on Sunday, the spokesman for the Egyptian President said in a Facebook post that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President al-Sisi exchanged views on the latest developments in the "Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip" and the danger of a further escalation of the conflict.

The spokesperson added that during the call, al-Sisi stressed Egypt's continued efforts to coordinate regional and international efforts to push for a ceasefire.

"President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, in which views were exchanged between the two leaders on the latest developments in the Israeli military operations in the Gaza strip, and the danger of continuing the current escalation -- its grave impact on the lives of civilians and the threat it poses to security," read a translation of the spokesperson's Facebook post.

He added that President ai-Sisi also cautioned against the potentially disastrous humanitarian and security effects of the ground assault on the Gaza Strip during his telephone conversation with PM Modi.

"President stressed Egypt's continued efforts to coordinate regional and international efforts to push for a ceasefire, warning for dangerous repercussions, humanitarian and security, of the ground attack on the Gaza strip, and stressing the necessity of Unified International Action to find an immediate solution to the situation. The diplomatic level includes implementing an immediate humanitarian truce that preserves the lives of civilians and allows humanitarian aid to enter the Strip immediately and without interruption or obstruction, in line with the United Nations General Assembly's resolution in this regard was issued yesterday evening, October 27," the spokesperson said.

The two leaders also voiced satisfaction over the progress in bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between Egypt and India.

Over the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, a total of 34 trucks transported much-needed supplies, including food, water, medications, and medical equipment from Egypt to Gaza via the Rafah crossing.

The convoy on Sunday was subjected to additional security inspections, a security official told CNN.

Despite these efforts, human rights organisations have expressed concerns over insufficient aid reaching the Palestinian enclave.

UN experts declared Israel's actions in Gaza to be tantamount to crimes against humanity on Thursday, CNN reported, adding that with Israel's border crossings closed to Gaza, the Rafah crossing connecting Egypt and Gaza remains the only viable route for delivering aid to the Palestinian enclave.

The humanitarian aid sent by India for the people of Palestine arrived in Egypt on Sunday last week, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian envoy to Egypt, Ajit Gupte, handed over the relief material to the Egyptian Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine.

"India's humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine arrives in Egypt. Amb @indembcairo@AjitVGupte handed over the relief material to the Egyptian Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine," the official spokesperson for the MEA, Arindam Bagchi, posted from his official handle on social media platform X. 

