Israel-Hamas war enters second stage, announces Israeli PM Netanyahu

Israel has tightened its blockade and bombarded Gaza for three weeks since the Islamist group Hamas' devastating Oct. 7 attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu On Saturday declared that the war in Gaza had entered its second phase and that his country will "destroy the enemy above ground and below ground." Israeli forces were pressing ground operations against Hamas fighters.

Netanyahu said during a press conference that he met with the families of those who had lost their lives in the conflict and of those who were held captive by Hamas, calling their abduction a "crime against humanity". He assured them that every effort would be made by his administration to bring back the hostages.

"My heart was broken. I reiterated to them: At every stage up to now and from now, we will exhaust every possibility to bring our brothers and sisters back," he said, adding that the expanding ground assault in Gaza "will help us in this mission", according to The Associated Press.

Netanyahu called the assault against Hamas "our second war of independence," predicting a protracted and challenging struggle in which Israeli forces will fight to protect "our homeland", and not retreat.

After the deadly attack on October 7 by the Islamist group Hamas, Israel has been continuously bombarding Gaza and tightening its blockade. According to Israeli officials, it was the worst day in the country's 75-year history, with at least 1,400 Israelis lost their lives.

According to medical authorities in the 2.3 million-person Gaza Strip, Israel's attempt to destroy the militants backed by Iran has resulted in 7,650 Palestinian deaths.

President Mahmoud Abbas, whose Palestinian Authority governs parts of the occupied West Bank while Hamas rules Gaza, said, "Our people in the Gaza Strip are facing a war of genocide and massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces in full view of the entire world."

There is a shortage of food, water, fuel, and medications for Gazans, as many structures have collapsed and there is difficulty finding refuge. Their situation worsened on Friday night when internet and phone service was interrupted, and then there was continuous intense bombardment all night long. Sunday saw the continuation of the communications outage.