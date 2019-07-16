CM Kumaraswamy to move trust vote on July 18

It's final. The D-day for the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka to prove its majority on the floor of the house will be July 18 (Thursday). After, what has said to be, a heated debate inside the Speakers chamber between members of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Monday, it was finally decided that in three days CM Kumaraswamy will move the trust motion.

'We had moved the vote of confidence motion and submitted a letter to the secretary. We wanted to start discussions today, but CM voluntarily said he will move the motion on Thursday. We have happily accepted it' said BJP state chief and CM aspirant BS Yeddyurappa after the meeting.

The last two weeks have seen the coalition's problems only worsen with 12 MLAs resigning on July 6.

In all, 16 coalition MLAs, including ministers, have submitted their resignations, while two independents have withdrawn support. The Speakers has had to maintain status quo with respect to the resignations of the rebel MLAs owing to the Supreme Court's order, which will resume hearing on Tuesday.

The apex court is expected to decide on whether the MLAs can be disqualified before their resignations being accepted in the given scenario.

Meanwhile, the coalition is making a last-ditch attempt to woo back its MLAs. Hectic parlays with rebel MLA and minister MTB Nagaraj fell flat, when he decided to take a flight to Mumbai after giving assurances to the Congress leaders that he will rethink his decision.

He along with 4 other Congress dissidents have now moved the Supreme Court as well, asking for their resignations to be accepted. Nagaraj is said to have agreed to jump ship to the BJP, after assurances from the latter that a ticket will be given to his son.

Though BJP denies involvement in the dissidence, the signs are for everyone to see with party leaders escorting the rebels to the Mumbai hotel. 'Their 15 MLAs are in Mumbai, 2 independents are with us and 1-2 more have promised us. Another 2-3 persons want to join BJP' revealed BS Yeddyurappa after the BAC meeting.

However, the coalition is still attempting to put up a brave face.

'We will prove majority. You don't worry about it' said CM Kumaraswamy while refusing to stop and speak to the media.

'The BJP's intention is for these MLAs should disqualify. If they get disqualified, they cannot be made ministers and BJP will conveniently form its government. That is the reason R Ashok accompanied MTB Nagaraj. Why did they take the rebels to Rajbhavan? That amounts to disqualification too. We request the rebel MLAs to understand this' said KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

In the 224 member assembly, if 16 resignations are accounted for, then the house strength drops to 208. In the 208 member house, the BJP sits comfortably at 107 with support of two independents and the coalition is down to a dangerous 100.

Can the coalition turn its fortunes in the next two days? If Kumaraswamy isn't able to muster up numbers by Thursday, his move might choose to make an emotional speech and resign, rather than go in for the trust vote.