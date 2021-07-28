Trending#

Cloudburst kills at least 4 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, over 35 reported missing

Incessant and heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning resulted in substantial damage and loss of life in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.


Updated: Jul 28, 2021, 10:46 AM IST

After incessant and heavy rainfall in Kishtwar district, water level in most of the rivers and nallahs in the area are heavily flooded. The water level in most of the rivers and nallahs is continuously rising after reports of a cloudburst in the region. These is a danger of landslides following in hilly areas. A village called Hinjar that lies in the Dacchan area of Kishtwar is reportedly the worst affected with at least six houses and a local shop damaged due to the heavy downpour.

Army and police teams have reportedly been dispatched to begin rescue efforts in the affected area.

Keeping in view, the District Police, Kishtwar have established a help desk. People are advised to stay at home and stay away from any rivers or nallahs in the area. In case of any emergency, people can contact the following Police officers and helpline numbers in district:

SSP Kishtwar:  9419119202

Addl. SP Kishtwar: 9469181254

Dy. SP HQ: 9622640198

SDPO Atholi: 9858512348

SHO Kishtwar: 9149695883

SHO Chatroo: 9906253546

SHO PS Atholi: 9419214272

PCR Kishtwar: 9906154100

ERSS: 112