Cloudburst kills at least 4 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, over 35 reported missing
Incessant and heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning resulted in substantial damage and loss of life in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.
Chitresh Sehgal
Rajoo Kerni
DNA webdesk
After incessant and heavy rainfall in Kishtwar district, water level in most of the rivers and nallahs in the area are heavily flooded. The water level in most of the rivers and nallahs is continuously rising after reports of a cloudburst in the region. These is a danger of landslides following in hilly areas. A village called Hinjar that lies in the Dacchan area of Kishtwar is reportedly the worst affected with at least six houses and a local shop damaged due to the heavy downpour.
Army and police teams have reportedly been dispatched to begin rescue efforts in the affected area.
Keeping in view, the District Police, Kishtwar have established a help desk. People are advised to stay at home and stay away from any rivers or nallahs in the area. In case of any emergency, people can contact the following Police officers and helpline numbers in district:
SSP Kishtwar: 9419119202
Addl. SP Kishtwar: 9469181254
Dy. SP HQ: 9622640198
SDPO Atholi: 9858512348
SHO Kishtwar: 9149695883
SHO Chatroo: 9906253546
SHO PS Atholi: 9419214272
PCR Kishtwar: 9906154100
ERSS: 112