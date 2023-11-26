China pneumonia scare: Centre advises states to review hospital preparedness

The ministry said that information shared by WHO recently indicated an increase in respiratory illness in northern parts of China.

The Union health ministry stated on November 26 that it has requested state governments to assess hospital preparedness amid an unexplained pneumonia outbreak in China, while emphasising that there is "no need for alarm."

“All states and Union territories are advised to implement ‘Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of COVID-19’," it said in a media release.

According to the guidelines, respiratory pathogens that manifest as severe acute respiratory illnesses and influenza-like illnesses (ILI) must be monitored. “Trends of ILI/SARI are to be closely monitored by district and state surveillance units."

The health ministry further stated that it is carefully monitoring the situation and has taken note of the reports indicating a spike in respiratory illnesses among children in northern China.

“This is noted to be important in view of the ongoing influenza and winter season that results in an increase in respiratory illness cases. Government of India is closely monitoring the situation and indicated that there is no need for any alarm," it stated.

On November 13, the National Health Commission (NHC) in China announced that the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions and the spread of known pathogens like influenza and a common bacterial infection that usually affects younger children were to blame for an increase in cases of respiratory illnesses.

On Tuesday, the global disease surveillance network ProMed released a warning regarding youngsters who may have undetected pneumonia.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has asked China for detailed information regarding the rise in respiratory ailments and documented paediatric pneumonia outbreaks.