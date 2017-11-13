Headlines

Children's Day 2017: Here are some messages you can send loved ones

India celebrates Children's Day on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2017, 03:37 PM IST

India celebrates Children’s Day on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India.

Nehru is believed to have an excellent rapport with children, who would affectionately call him Chacha Nehru.

On this day, here are some inspirational quotes and messages you can send

Quotes

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.

- Martin Luther King, Jr, revolutionary leader

Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.

- A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, former President of India

A mother's arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them.

- Victor Hugo, author

The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence.

— Denis Waitley, American motivational speaker

Children are the keys of paradise.

— Eric Hoffer, American philosopher

All children are artists. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up.

- Pablo Picasso, Spanish painter

Children are our most valuable natural resource.

- Herbert Hoover, 31st US President

There can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way in which it treats its children.  

-  Nelson Mandela, Former President of South Africa

Messages

Children are the future of our nation. Lets join our hands together for their welfare, for better education and happy life. Wishing all the kids a very happy children's day.

Happiness is to remain as a child forever.
A tension free life without much responsibilities,
A time when even a chocolate can bring smile in life,
Once you become old, you will start missing your childhood days.
So enjoy these days to the fullest.
Happy Children's Day!

 

When I was a kid, all I wanted was to become old,
Irony! Now all I want is to go back to my childhood days.
Happy children's day 2017

 

Do not educate children to be rich, educate them to be happy.
When they grow up, the will know the value of things and not just the price. Happy Children's Day

 

There are some things that people cannot buy. One such thing is childhood days, so enjoy your young age with full happiness. May you have a splendid children's day this year.


Lets try to make this world a safer place for the little ones to live. Lets save our environment for them.
Lets teach them how to live happily.
Happy Children's Day.

