India

Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Predictions out now, key candidates, total voters, all details

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Exit Poll Results Live News: The assembly election exit poll results 2023 will be declared after 6 pm. Check all updates here.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 05:57 PM IST

Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The exit polls will be released for the Chattisgarh election on Thursday at around 6 pm. The final result will be released on December 3.  The polls were mainly fought between the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the ruling Congress party.

It is the only state where the polls were held in two phases between November 7 to 17. Polling for 20 out of the total 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh was held on November 7. Voting in the remaining 70 seats will be held on November 17.

This time, voter turnout appeared satisfactory at 76.31 per cent, marginally lower than the 76.88 per cent recorded in the 2018 elections, according to reports. While the Congress party is fighting to retain its power in the state, the BJP is eyeing to make a comeback in the state where it ruled for 15 years between 2003 to 2018. 

Check all live updates on the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Exit Poll Results here: 

Axis My India predicts 36 to 46 for BJP, 40 to 50 for Congress, and other 1-5. 

Election officials report a total of 958 candidates, comprising 827 men, 130 women, and one transgender individual, vying for victory across 70 constituencies spanning 22 districts.

 

