Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Konta Results 2023 LIVE: BJP's Soyam Muka leads against Congress' Kawasi Lakhma

The results for the Konta assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh to be declared on Sunday, December 3. This assembly seat went to the polls in the first of Chhattisgarh Election 2023. The counting of votes began at 8 am TODAY. Chhattisgarh minister Kawasi Lakhma is contesting polls from the Konta seat. He had won from here in the 2018 and 2013 polls. The BJP has fielded Soyam Muka from this seat.

LIVE UPDATES:

As per early trends, Soyam Muka from BJP leads against five-time winner Kawasi Lakhma (Congress) by 67 votes after the first round of counting.