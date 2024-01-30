Twitter
Chhattisgarh: 3 CRPF personnel martyred, 14 injured in Naxal attack

According to Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P. Sundarraj, the incident occurred near Tekalgudem village when a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation.

Jan 30, 2024

Three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and 14 others injured in the exchange of fire with naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, an official said. According to Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P. Sundarraj, the incident occurred near Tekalgudem village when a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation.

The injured are now out of danger and are undergoing treatment in Raipur.

The village is located along the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts.

A team from the 201 battalion of the CoBRA and the 150 battalion of the CRPF was working in the area to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB) when the exchange of fire began around 1 pm.

An FOB is a remote camp meant to facilitate security forces operating in core Naxal areas.

Notably, as many as 22 jawans were killed in the encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh in 2021 during an encounter along the Sukma-Bijapur border.

