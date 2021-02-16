Chennai: Narcotics worth USD 9,000 seized from soup packet, greeting card from Netherlands

A ziplock packet containing white crystal powder was found inside the card and it tested positive for Methamphetamine.

According to Chennai Air Customs officials, they detained two unregistered parcels from the Netherlands, which arrived at the Foreign Post Office in the city.

The first parcel was addressed to an individual in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu and it was found to contain a soup packet ‘Knorr Rundvless Jus’. On being cut open, a polythene packet containing some blue tablets suspected to be MDMA, a narcotics substance were recovered. Total 100 MDMA tablets, “Blue Punisher”, valued at Rs. 4 lakhs or USD5500 were seized.

Addressed to a Chennai person, the second parcel had a greeting card that reads “gefellici teerd!”, meaning ‘Congratulations” in Dutch. A ziplock packet containing white crystal powder was found inside the card and it tested positive for Methamphetamine. Total 26 grams of Methamphetamine crystals valued at Rs. 2.6 lakhs or USD3576 were recovered and seized.

As many as 100 MDMA tablets and 26 grams of Methamphetamine Crystals, valued at Rs. 6.6 lakhs or US D9077 were recovered and seized under NDPS Act, 1985.