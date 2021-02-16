Chennai: Narcotics worth USD 9,000 seized from soup packet, greeting card from Netherlands

Headlines

Thackeray faces heat over 'taint' jibe at Fadnavis; BJP, Shiv Sena slam former CM

Google Doodle celebrates famous street food ‘pani puri’ via interactive game, how to play

PPF vs. FD Scheme: Where to invest for higher returns? Know here

West Bengal Panchayat Election Result live updates: Check confirmed seats for TMC, BJP, CPM, Congress

DNA Special: Will India surpass US economy in future?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Falaq Naazz-Avinash Sachdeva slam Jiya Shankar-Jad Hadid for ‘Mr & Mrs Sachdev’ comment in BB OTT 2: 'Aasteen ke saanp'

Meet Vinay Sanghi, whose Rs 2650 crore company is set to buy OLX India’s Auto Business for Rs 537 crore

DNA | Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc, triggers severe flooding in several states of India

7 health benefits of consuming chia seeds in morning

AI reimagines Mohanlal, Nayanthara, and other South stars as Game of Thrones characters

9 motivational quotes by Sushant Singh Rajput

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Muslims across India celebrate Eid-Al-Adha, devotess offer prayers at Jama Masjid in Delhi

Australia Bus Crash: ‘Horrific tragedy’ leaves 10 dead as bus carrying wedding guests rolls over

DNA | Rahul Gandhi makes a big statement over Indian Democracy in Stanford University

Falaq Naazz-Avinash Sachdeva slam Jiya Shankar-Jad Hadid for ‘Mr & Mrs Sachdev’ comment in BB OTT 2: 'Aasteen ke saanp'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

HomeIndia

entertainment

Chennai: Narcotics worth USD 9,000 seized from soup packet, greeting card from Netherlands

A ziplock packet containing white crystal powder was found inside the card and it tested positive for Methamphetamine.

article-main
Latest News

Sidharth MP

Updated: Feb 16, 2021, 09:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

According to Chennai Air Customs officials, they detained two unregistered parcels from the Netherlands, which arrived at the Foreign Post Office in the city. 

The first parcel was addressed to an individual in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu and it was found to contain  a soup packet ‘Knorr Rundvless Jus’. On being cut open, a polythene packet containing some blue tablets suspected to be MDMA, a narcotics substance were recovered. Total 100 MDMA tablets, “Blue Punisher”, valued at Rs. 4 lakhs or USD5500 were seized. 

Addressed to a Chennai person, the second parcel had a greeting card that reads “gefellici teerd!”, meaning ‘Congratulations” in Dutch. A ziplock packet containing white crystal powder was found inside the card and it tested positive for Methamphetamine. Total 26 grams of Methamphetamine crystals valued at Rs. 2.6 lakhs or USD3576 were recovered and seized. 

As many as 100 MDMA tablets and 26 grams of Methamphetamine Crystals, valued at Rs. 6.6 lakhs or US D9077 were recovered and seized under NDPS Act, 1985.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'One who is insecure cannot...': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to Jailer’s Kaavaalaa track at airport: Guess who her dancing partner was! Watch video

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

'No 700 crore budget, just pure passion': Pathaan's AD brutally trolls Adipurush as he heaps praise on Jawan prevue

West Bengal Panchayat election results: TMC dominates rural polls with over 12,518 seats, BJP wins 2,781

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE