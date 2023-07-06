Search icon
Chandrayaan 3 to be launched on July 14: Check schedule for ISRO’s moon mission, where to watch live

ISRO’s third moon mission Chandrayaan 3 is set to be launched on July 14, and the time and live stream of the launch has already been announced.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 06:21 PM IST

Chandrayaan 3 will be launched on July 14, 2023 (Photo - PTI)

In one of the most awaited space missions of India, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the launch date and schedule of the Chandrayaan 3 mission. The moon mission is set to take place on July 14, as per ISRO’s official release.

The Indian space agency has announced that India’s moon mission, Chandrayaan 3, will be launched on July 14, with the take of time set at 2:35 pm IST. The take-off will take place from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from the launch schedule announced by ISRO, the space agency has already successfully integrated the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft with the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3), at the SDSC in Sriharikota, making it prepared for the moon mission.

The primary objective of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft moon mission is to demonstrate the capability of a soft landing on the Moon by delivering a lander and a rover to the lunar surface, according to ISRO. This moon mission will be a historic feat for India if it is successful.

"Announcing the launch of Chandrayaan-3: LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The launch is now scheduled for July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm IST from SDSC (Satish Dhawan Space Centre), Sriharikota," ISRO tweeted.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission carries scientific instruments to study the thermophysical properties of the lunar regolith, lunar seismicity, lunar surface plasma environment, and elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site.

The essential tests for the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft were successfully carried out by ISRO earlier this year in March, testing its capabilities to withstand the harsh vibration and acoustic environment that the spacecraft would encounter during its launch.

The ISRO moon mission and the launch of the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft will be telecasted live on all TV news channels, including Doordarshan. It will also be broadcasted live on ISRO’s social media channels.

(With PTI inputs)

