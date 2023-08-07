Headlines

'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

ICAI CA June Foundation Result 2023 declared: Where and how to check? know important details here

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Maharashtra: Man throws 2 children in well after argument with wife

'Satellite is...': ISRO Chairman Somanath gives update on Chandrayaan-3

'Satellite is...': ISRO Chairman Somanath gives update on Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan 3, India's third lunar exploration mission, aims to build upon the success of its predecessors, Chandrayaan 1 and Chandrayaan 2.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S Somanath, on Monday expressed confidence in the progress of the forthcoming lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3, providing reassurance that all systems are operating as planned.

Additionally, he shed light on the successful launch of GSAT-24, marking another step forward in India's space exploration endeavours. Chairman S Somanath stated, "Everything is going fine now. There will be a series of manoeuvres until it lands (on the Moon) on 23rd August. The satellite is healthy."

Chandrayaan 3, India's third lunar exploration mission, aims to build upon the success of its predecessors, Chandrayaan 1 and Chandrayaan 2. As the mission progresses towards its targeted landing on the Moon on August 23, ISRO's diligent efforts and dedication to precision are evident in the updates provided by Chairman Somnath.

Somanath shared details of the successful launch of GSAT-24, a communication satellite, which highlights ISRO's multi-faceted approach to space technology. The launch of GSAT-24 further solidifies India's position as a key player in the realm of satellite communication and technology.

The updates provided by Somanath serve as a testament to ISRO's unwavering commitment to advancing space exploration and technology. As the Chandrayaan 3 mission progresses and GSAT-24 takes its place among India's communication satellites, the nation's scientific and technological prowess continues to reach new heights.

READ | Rajya Sabha passes Delhi Services Bill, 131 MPs vote in favour

Simon Wong, the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, expressed his congratulations to both India and the ISRO for the Chandrayaan-3 insertion phase on Sunday. He also lauded the lunar mission's photographs of the moon.

"The Chandrayaan-3 moon entry phase deserves our sincere congratulations. What an amazing photo! High Commissioner Wong wrote on Twitter, "HC Wong. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released the first pictures of the moon taken by Chandrayaan-3 on Sunday.

Beautiful pictures of the lunar surface were taken by Chandrayan-3 when it entered the Moon's orbit on Saturday.The Mission's official Twitter account posted, "The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023." According to ISRO, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft entered the lunar orbit on Saturday after travelling roughly two-thirds of the way to the Moon since its launch on July 14. 


 

