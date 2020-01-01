CDS will help India to face challenges of modern warfare: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the appointment to the newly created post of Chief of Defence Staff, and creation of the department of military affairs is a 'momentous and comprehensive reform' which will help the country in facing challenges of modern warfare.

"Creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare," Modi said.

After the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as India's first Chief of Defence Staff, Modi congratulated him and wished him luck for his new responsibilities.

"I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal," Modi tweeted.

"On 15th August 2019, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I announced that India will have a Chief of Defence Staff. This institution carries tremendous responsibility of modernizing our military forces. It would also reflect the hopes and aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians," he added. On the occasion of the first CDS taking charge, he also paid homage to all the soldiers who died defending the nation," he added.

On the occasion of the first CDS taking charge, he also paid homage to all the soldiers who died defending the nation.

He tweeted, " As the first CDS takes charge, I pay homage to all those who have served and laid down their lives for our nation. I recall the valiant personnel who fought in Kargil, after which many discussions on reforming our military began, leading to today’s historic development."

Former Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat was appointed India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on December 30. Gen Rawat is due for retirement on December 31. However, the government on Sunday amended the Army rules to change the retirement age of tri-Service chief and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to 65 years.

The decision to amend the rules has been taken so a service chief can be appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) after retirement.

The Union Cabinet last week approved setting up of Department of Military Affairs within the Ministry of Defence to be headed by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) having the rank of a 4-Star General. The CDS will be the permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and will be supported by the Integrated Defence Staff in this role.

As per the charter of duties, the CDS will also be the member of the Nuclear Command Authority headed by the Prime Minister. The CDS will act as the Principal Military Adviser to Defence Minister on tri-Services matters. The three Chiefs will continue to advise the Defence Minister on matters exclusively concerning their respective Services. CDS will not exercise any military command, including over the three Service Chiefs.