CBI raids Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, brother's residences, recovers Rs 50 lakh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided 14 locations associated with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar and his brother Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha MP, DK Suresh on Monday and has recovered Rs 50 lakh so far. The CBI sleuths reached their residences early this morning around 6 am. This comes close on the heels of the announcement of dates for by-elections for two Assembly seats in the state -- Sira and RR Nagar.

Responding to the raid, Congress General Secretary, Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won't deter us. CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt. But, 'Raid Raj' is their only 'Machiavellian Move!"

"Let Modi & Yeddyurappa Govts & BJP's frontal organizations i.E CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers & leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts. Our resolve to fight for people & expose BJP's maladministration only becomes stronger," he said in another tweet.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah too in a tweet said, "@BJP4India has always tried to indulge in vindictive politics & mislead public attention. The latest CBI raid on @KPCCPresident @DKShivakumar's house is another attempt to derail our preparation for bypolls. I strongly condemn this."

It is pertinent to mention that in September 2019, the Karnataka Congress chief was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against him. He was accused of routing unaccounted money through hawala channels with the help of others. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Shivakumar was charged with tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores of rupees.