Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to Bengaluru hospital

D.K. Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), on Tuesday, said that he had tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The veteran leader of the grand old party was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 infection.

Notably, Shivakumar has been on an extensive tour of the state lately, working at the grassroots level to strengthen the Congress party's district units in Karnataka.

There has been a surge of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka lately as Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah had all tested COVID-19 positive, before DK Shivakumar. Five ministers from the southern state have also tested positive for COVID-19.

In meanwhile, experts have said that after unleashing its fury across the country, the coronavirus pandemic has now waned over northern India and instead cast its shadow on the southern states, with health experts claiming that Kerala could be starting on its second wave while Tamil Nadu successfully passed its peak.

Five southern states - Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Kerala have cumulatively logged 37.8% of the total confirmed cases, up from 33% last month. Of late, there has been a spurt in cases across all five states.