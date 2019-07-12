CBI awaits sanction to prosecute top officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently awaiting sanction for prosecution in 133 cases against 385 top government officials and former ministers as on May 31, 2019, including officials of from the various state governments.

As the agency could not get timely sanction for prosecution, many high profile corruption cases gets delayed. This has become a major issue for the agency to carry probe and has been requesting Centre to chalk out a process wherein they can get sanction for prosecution within few days.

A senior IPS officer said, "In many cases, CBI has to wait for more than a year to get sanction for prosecution and in many cases sanction for prosecution are not given also." He said that CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla has taken up with highest authorities to chalk out a process to wherein the agency can get sanction for prosecution swiftly.

PERMISSIONS GIVEN BY CENTRE The Centre has stated that they have granted sanction for prosecution against 16 IAS officers during last three years, apart from having dismissed two IAS officers on corruption charges

The Centre also stated that they gave sanction for prosecution of two IPS officers involved in corruption cases during last three years.

This year, CBI got nod for prosecuting four retired and serving bureaucrats, including former NITI Aayog CEO

This year, CBI got nod for prosecuting four retired and serving bureaucrats, including former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar and ex-MSME secretary Anup K Pujari who served in the department of economic affairs (DEA) under then finance minister P Chidambaram, in an alleged case of corruption involving INX Media.

Sources said CVC, based on comments given by DEA and CBI on a DoPT request seeking the vigilance body's opinion, has okayed grant of sanction for prosecution of the four officers who also include current principal secretary in Himachal Pradesh government Prabodh Saxena and former under-secretary in DEA Rabindra Prasad.

The CBI has stated that it took more than year to get prosecution sanction against these officers. "The process is very slow and it is time to get changed and weed out corrupt," the officer said.