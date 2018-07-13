CBI arrests 2 for aiding Upendra Rai drome entry

The agency alleged that Upendra Rai applied for issuance of Aerodrome Entry Pass in month of January 2017 in the capacity of a consultant of Air One, falsely showing himself as a permanent employee of Air One.

The CBI has arrested one Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) official, Rahul Rathore, and Air One Aviation CMD Alok Sharma for conspiring to get journalist Upendra Rai access to highly sensitive areas of airports in India.

Rathore and Sharma were arrested after the CBI officials found their involvement in the crime committed by Rai, currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail under judicial custody.

In furtherance of the criminal conspiracy, Sharma sponsored Rai and forwarded his application to the BCAS, which in turn forwarded the application to the Delhi International Airports Limited (DIAL) without verifying Rai's bonafide status.