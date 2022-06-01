Caste-based count to take place in Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar

File photo

A caste-based ‘count’ rather than census will be held in Bihar, Nitish Kumar said on Wednesday after an all-party meeting on a caste census

The Chief Minister said all parties, including the BJP, agreed on a caste count and soon a cabinet decision will be taken and it will be available in the public domain.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “It's a caste-based survey, not a census. It's our win. Today we suggested (in the all-party meeting) that social anthropologists should be included in this. Central government should support it financially. This survey is in the interest of people of Bihar.”

