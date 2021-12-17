Captain Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP for Punjab Assembly elections

The announcement that was expected before the Punjab Legislative Assembly elections has finally happened. Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who left the Congress and formed his own party, has announced to contest the upcoming assembly elections with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The alliance has been announced after meeting with Union Minister and BJP's Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday.

After meeting the in-charge of Punjab BJP, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said that we will definitely win the Punjab Legislative Assembly elections and the role of seat-sharing will be very important in this. On the other hand, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that we will fight the Punjab Legislative Assembly elections together with Amarinder Singh's party.

"After 7 rounds of talks, today I confirm that BJP and Punjab Lok Congress are going to fight the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together. Topics like seat share will be discussed later," Shekhawat told reporters

Earlier, Shekhawat had met Singh regarding the alliance in the Punjab Legislative Assembly elections. After resigning from the post of Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain had formed the Punjab Lok Congress Party and had also indicated to contest the elections with the BJP.

"We are ready and we are going to win this election. The decision on seat sharing will be taken on the seat to seat basis, with winnability being the priority. We are 101 per cent sure of winning this election," Capt. Amarinder Singh said.

On November 2, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress party and announced a new party Punjab Lok Congress ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

He had resigned ahead of Congress legislature party meeting which was called amid unending factional battles in the ruling Congress in the state. Singh was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister of the state. Punjab assembly polls will be held in 2022.