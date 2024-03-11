Citizenship Amendment Act implemented in India: Highlights of CAA notification

The CAA was passed in December 2019. Centre has readied a portal for the convenience of the applicants.

The Union Home Ministry notified implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules on Monday. This comes ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024. The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the President's assent. CAA facilitates the granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who had come to India till December 31, 2014.

Key points about CAA rules:

These rules are called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. They will enable the persons eligible under CAA 2019 to apply for a grant of Indian citizenship.

The applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided.

The applicants will have to declare the year when they entered India without travel documents.

No document will be sought from the applicants, an official said.

