Bureaucrats PK Mishra and Nripendra Mishra granted extensions, given cabinet ranks

A day after PM Modi addressed secretaries of all central ministries and praised them for the pro-incumbency vote – which he said reflected on their work – the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of the Principal Secretary and Additional Principal Secretary.

While Dr Nripendra Mishra was granted an extension as Principal Secretary to PM Modi, Dr PK Mishra was appointed Additional Principal Secretary to PM. Both appointment take effect from 31 May 2019.

Both of them have also been given cabinet ranks, a move that commentators will feel shows PM Modi acting upon his desire to empower the bureaucracy.

Earlier, Retired IPS officer Ajit Doval was on Monday reappointed as the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, but this time with an elevation to the rank of Cabinet Minister. He will now be senior to the Cabinet Secretary, the highest post in Indian bureaucracy, and can issues orders directly to him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday directed all ministries of the central government to focus on 'ease of living' for the common man and said the results of Lok Sabha elections have shown that people want to change "status quo". Addressing secretaries of all central ministries, the Prime Minister said the Lok Sabha election results show that the people have voted for "pro-incumbency", a statement issued from the Prime Minister's office said.

The prime minister said that the Indian voter has outlined a vision for the next five years, and this is now an opportunity before the new government. He said that the huge expectations of the people should not be viewed as a challenge, but an opportunity for the government to achieve the targets. "He said the mandate reflects the will and aspirations of the people to change the status quo, and seek a better life for themselves," the statement said.

Speaking of the demographic dividend, the Prime Minister said it is essential that the demographics be utilised efficiently.

He touched upon the importance of the "Make in India" initiative, and the need to make tangible progress towards this end.

The Prime Minister said that India's progress in "ease of doing business" should reflect in greater facilitation for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Addressing the gathering, Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha said a significant impactful decision should be taken in each Ministry, for which approvals should be taken within 100 days.