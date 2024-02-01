Budget 2024: What is nano DAP application to be expanded in agro-climatic zones

In the agriculture sector, Nano DAP is a sustainable option for farmers towards smart agriculture and to combat climate change.

During the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will promote public and private investment in post-harvesting agriculture activities.

After the successful adoption of Nano Urea, a nanotechnology-based revolutionary Agri-input that provides nitrogen and phosphorus to plants, she further said that the application of Nano DAP on various crops will be expanded in all agro-climatic zones.

IFFCO Nano Dap is the only Nano fertilizer approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and included in the Fertilizer Control Order (FCO).

According to IFFCO.in, Nano DAP formulation contains Nitrogen (8.0% N w/v) and Phosphorus (16.0% P205 w/v). The Nano DAP (liquid) can offer benefits in terms of surface area to volume as the particle size is less than 100 nanometres.

Nano clusters of Nitrogen and phosphorus in Nano DAP are functionalized with bio-polymers and other excipients.

As a result of the better assimilation of Nano inside the plant system, it leads to higher seed vigour, more chlorophyll, photosynthetic efficiency. In addition to this, it will provide a much better quality and increase in crop yields.

Furthermore, Nano DAP through precision and targeted application can help fulfill the nutritional requirement of crops without harming the environment.

Meanwhile, Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the final budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. This was her sixth budget presentation as Finance Minister, and the last in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's second term.

Interestingly, Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her shortest budget speech ever on February 1. The speech began at 11am and continued for almost an hour. The speech lasted for exactly 58 minutes, the shortest by her record. Sitharaman's shortest speech among the six budgets was recorded when she presented the budget in 2023 when she spoke for 87 minutes.