Budget 2024: What is nano DAP application to be expanded in agro-climatic zones

Twitter
Headlines

Margot Robbie breaks silence on not being nominated for Best Actress for Barbie at Oscars: 'There’s no way...'

'Guarantee of strengthening the foundation': PM Modi praises FM Nirmala Sitharaman for Budget 2024

Azim Premji's Wipro likely to cut hundreds of jobs to improve margins

Budget 2024: This country gets maximum grants and loans from India

Meet ‘right hand’ of Isha Ambani, first employee of Mukesh Ambani’s firm, he was paid Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Margot Robbie breaks silence on not being nominated for Best Actress for Barbie at Oscars: 'There’s no way...'

'Guarantee of strengthening the foundation': PM Modi praises FM Nirmala Sitharaman for Budget 2024

Budget 2024: This country gets maximum grants and loans from India

10 reasons why you should add mushrooms to your daily diet

Indian batters with more Test centuries than Virat Kohli

9 Bollywood actors who did films for free 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Margot Robbie breaks silence on not being nominated for Best Actress for Barbie at Oscars: 'There’s no way...'

Meet superstar who got chance to work in Bollywood on Dilip Kumar's film set, created world record, sold house for...

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

HomeIndia

India

Budget 2024: What is nano DAP application to be expanded in agro-climatic zones

In the agriculture sector, Nano DAP is a sustainable option for farmers towards smart agriculture and to combat climate change.

article-main

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 02:42 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

During the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will promote public and private investment in post-harvesting agriculture activities.

After the successful adoption of Nano Urea, a nanotechnology-based revolutionary Agri-input that provides nitrogen and phosphorus to plants, she further said that the application of Nano DAP on various crops will be expanded in all agro-climatic zones.

In the agriculture sector, Nano DAP is a sustainable option for farmers towards smart agriculture and to combat climate change. 

IFFCO Nano Dap is the only Nano fertilizer approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and included in the Fertilizer Control Order (FCO).

According to IFFCO.in, Nano DAP formulation contains Nitrogen (8.0% N w/v) and Phosphorus (16.0% P205 w/v). The Nano DAP (liquid) can offer benefits in terms of surface area to volume as the particle size is less than 100 nanometres.

Nano clusters of Nitrogen and phosphorus in Nano DAP are functionalized with bio-polymers and other excipients.

As a result of the better assimilation of Nano inside the plant system, it leads to higher seed vigour, more chlorophyll, photosynthetic efficiency. In addition to this, it will provide a much better quality and increase in crop yields.

Furthermore, Nano DAP through precision and targeted application can help fulfill the nutritional requirement of crops without harming the environment.

Meanwhile, Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the final budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. This was her sixth budget presentation as Finance Minister, and the last in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's second term. 

Interestingly, Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her shortest budget speech ever on February 1. The speech began at 11am and continued for almost an hour. The speech lasted for exactly 58 minutes, the shortest by her record. Sitharaman's shortest speech among the six budgets was recorded when she presented the budget in 2023 when she spoke for 87 minutes.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT Bombay graduate who left high paying job at Kirloskars to become a monk due to...

Viral video: This cute interaction between cow and toddler is melting hearts on internet, watch

Meet Saurabh Kumar, 30-year-old uncapped spinner picked for Indian Test squad against England, he is...

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani make last-minute wedding changes following PM Modi's lead, to tie knot on this date

Viral video: Man in crocodile costume touches reptile's leg, internet is shocked

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE