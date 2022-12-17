'Boycott Pathaan, burn theatres wherever..': Ayodhya's Mahant calls for boycott of SRK-Deepika Padukone's film

File Photo

Raju Das, the Mahant of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi, has joined the long list of people objecting to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Pathaan. In a video message, the mahant can be heard appealing to the audience to boycott the film. He said, "I appeal to people to set those theatres on fire where Pathaan will be screened".

Pathaan's first song Besharam Rang was released recently and attracted controversy after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to the colour of Deepika's outfit. The BJP leader also called for a ban on Pathaan for 'objectionable scenes' and the use of saffron costumes.

Now, in a video message, Mahant Raju Das could be heard saying, "Bollywood and Hollywood constantly try to find ways to make fun of Sanatan Dharma and insult Hindu Gods and Goddesses. In the Pathaan movie, Deepika Padukone wore a bikini which hurt the religious sentiments of saints and of the entire country. Shahrukh Khan constantly makes fun of Sanatan Dharma. What was the need to wear a saffron bikini and perform such steps in the song?"

He also alleged that this was done intentionally to hurt religious sentiments. He said, "I appeal to the audience to boycott the film and burn the theatres wherever the film will be screened, adding that the makers of the film should be treated in the same manner."

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj also wrote in a tweet in Hindi, "There has been an insult of saffron and Hindu Sanskrit in Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan. Why is the film censor board sleeping? We will impose a ban! The Hindu Mahasabha will oppose it. Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, National President, All India Hindu Mahasabha (sic)."

Boycott Pathaan has become one of the top Twitter trends after several users objected to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song Besharam Rang. Pathaan is slated to release on January 25, 2023. It also stars John Abraham in the lead role.