DNA Special: Bilawal Bhutto’s attack on PM Modi increases troubles for Pakistan

Pakistan is insulted internationally on every platform on the issue of terrorism, because it calls itself its victim. But the whole world laughs and tells it, “Tumse na ho payega (You will not be able to prove your lie to be true).”

The whole world knows the truth of Pakistan on the issue of terrorism. But under one agenda, repeated attempts are made to tell that Pakistan is actually suffering from terrorism. This time, on this issue, Pakistan has been insulted on the platform of the United Nations. India assumed the non-permanent presidency of the UN Security Council on December 1 for a month. In a press conference, the reporter of a Pakistani TV channel asked Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar a question.

The Foreign Minister of India gave an answer which caused uproar in the whole of Pakistan. The situation has become such that seeing the insult, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto forgot his dignity at the international stage.

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar made it clear that the world sees Pakistan as the epicenter of terrorism. He stressed that despite the Covid-19 pandemic of almost two years, the world has not forgotten where is the root of terrorism. While giving advice to the Pakistani, S Jaishankar also said that snake bites even those who keep snakes.

S Jaishankar not only answered the Pakistani journalist's question, but with his answer, he exposed such a conspiracy of Pakistan, under which it keeps trying to make false allegations against India in international forums. S Jaishankar also removed the mask of lies from the face of Pakistan by referring to Bin Laden and Parliament attack.

When the mask was removed from the face, there was an uproar in Pakistan. In Pakistan, the fresh Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto, got queasy to reply to a seasoned leader like S Jaishankar. Although Bilawal Bhutto proved to be goofy on the international stage, he was seen venting anger through his statement.

Bilawal has no knowledge of the dignity of the language of international forums. We have seen many times that former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan also used restrained words about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is okay to have ideological differences, but such rhetoric of Bilawal Bhutto looks like personal enmity. Osama bin Laden, whose talk has made Bilawal chilly, the former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan has even called the same Laden a martyr. The whole world understands the sympathy of Pakistani leaders with Laden. Pakistan's face has become black in the soot of terror. The whole world has recognized this double character of Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto's statement has increased the problems of Pakistan. The comment made on the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has become a thorn for Pakistan. This statement of Bilawal shows that no one has taught him what to say and what not to say about the head of state of a country. After Bilawal's statement, the BJP shouted slogans in front of the Pakistan Embassy in Delhi. After such rhetoric from the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, many leaders have shown Bilawal Bhutto his true place.