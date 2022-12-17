INS Mormugao to increase naval power in Indian Ocean: Know everything about India's new Stealth Missile Destroyer

Photo: INS Mormugao/Ministry of Defence

INS Mormugao, an indigenously built guided missile destroyer, will be commissioned on December 18th, enhancing the Indian Navy's maritime capabilities. An array of state-of-the-art sensors, radar, and weapons systems, including surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, are on board the vessel, as claimed by the Indian Navy.

The majestic vessel, which spans 163 metres in length and 17 metres in breadth, is considered to be one of the most formidable warships ever constructed in India. It has a displacement of 7,400 tonnes. At the naval dockyard in Mumbai, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be present for the ceremony to officially commission the ship.

The ship's speed may be increased to above 30 knots thanks to the four strong Gas Turbines in a Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) arrangement. Increased stealth capabilities lower the radar cross section of the ship (RCS).

Surface to Surface Missiles and Surface to Air Missiles are only two examples of the high-tech weaponry and sensors found on Mormugao. The ship's gunnery weapon systems benefit from a cutting-edge Surveillance Radar, which pinpoints potential targets. Rocket Launchers, Torpedo Launchers, and ASW Helicopters are all homegrown innovations that provide the ship her Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities. This vessel has been outfitted to operate in NBC (nuclear, biological, chemical) environments.

Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, is emphasised by the fact that this ship is built with a high degree of indigenisation (about 75% of the manufacture).

Also, READ: Bihar hooch tragedy toll rises to 65 with more deaths feared, check top updates

Mormugao, named after the West Coast city of Goa, ironically made her first voyage on December 19, 21—the same day that Goa commemorated 60 years since its independence from Portuguese control.

The launching of the Mormugao on the eve of Goa Liberation Day, December 18, 22nd, would greatly increase the Indian Navy's mobility, reach, and flexibility in carrying out its function and missions across the Indian Ocean and beyond.